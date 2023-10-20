 Skip to main content
All secret exits in Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Billy Givens
By

Much of your time in Super Mario Bros. Wonder‘s colorful and vibrant levels is spent collecting Flower Coins and finding fun power-ups that can help you take out enemies, but there are some well-hidden secrets to discover, too. Most notably, you’ll want to keep an eye out for secret exits that can uncover some really exciting new stuff to enjoy.

There are a total of seven secret exits in Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and if you’re looking to find each and every one of them, look no further than our list below. Of course, you’ll want to play the levels through completely if you’re looking to find all badges and medals in the game.

Piranha Plants on Parade (World 1)

Mario stands on top of a pipe in Super Mario Bros. Wonder.
Nintendo

To reach the secret exit in Piranha Plants on Parade, continue through the level until you reach a segment where you see a rock with three pipes sticking out of it above you, each facing in a different direction. If you got the stage’s Wonder Flower, it’s located right above the Wonder Seed location when the auto-scrolling ends.

To your right will be three ascending pipes, so head up those and go to the colorful music blocks. Face to the left and use these blocks to bounce yourself up over the three pipes on the ceiling. In this new area is a red pipe that will transport you to a new location. Upon exiting the red pipe, run forward and enter a green pipe to be transported to the secret exit flag pole. Getting this exit will open up a green pipe that’ll take you to a familiar friend.

Bulrush Coming Through! (World 1)

Mario stands on clouds in Super Mario Bros. Wonder.
Nintendo

To reach the secret exit in Bulrush Coming Through!, make your way through the level until you pass the checkpoint and pass a block above you that is shining and contains a Wonder Flower. Just past this is a Bulrush enemy charging up toward some blocks on the ground. Let him charge at you, then jump on his back and ride him until he breaks the block containing the Wonder Flower.

Once you’re in the midst of the Wonder Effect, ride the stampede. It’ll smash through the first flagpole and eventually drop you off at some clouds with a Wonder Seed. Grab that, then head to your right to find the (much taller) secret exit flag pole.

Bulrush Express (World 1)

Mario stands near a Wonder Seed in Super Mario Bros. Wonder.
Nintendo

To reach the secret exit in Bulrush Express, first make sure you bring along an Elephant Fruit that you can use at the end of the level. Ride the stampede through the level normally until you reach the Wonder Seed next to a red pipe leading up. Use your Elephant Fruit here, then blast through the blocks to your right and enter the yellow pipe here. Ride the lone Bulrush in this next area to reach the secret exit flag pole. You’ll get a third Wonder Seed for your efforts.

Outmaway Valley (World 2)

Elephant Mario stands on an ice block in Super Mario Bros. Wonder.
Nintendo

This is another secret exit that just requires you to complete the level’s Wonder effect. To reach the secret exit in Outmaway Valley, head through the level as normal until you reach a point with two yellow pipes in the background that have a big ice block just to the right of them. Ground pound the block to destroy it, then ground pound the shining spot on the ground directly after to unleash a Wonder Flower.

This will cause the ground beneath you to begin rolling forward for quite a while, eventually knocking over the standard flag pole. Eventually, you’ll be dropped off with a Wonder Seed, and just a bit past this point is where you’ll find the secret exit flag pole. Note that you’ll need to replay the level without getting the Wonder Seed to get the normal exit.

Secrets of Shova Mansion (World 4)

Elephant Mario stands near some blocks in Super Mario Bros. Wonder.
Nintendo

To reach the secret exit in Secrets of Shova Mansion, go through the level as usual and pass the checkpoint. Right after the room where you have to push some blocks around to create a door, you’ll be dropped into an area with a tall green block. Defeat the Shova here, then look to your right for a small pit with some brown blocks you can destroy with a ground pound. Do so, then push the green tall green block into that pit. This will spawn a yellow pipe that you can enter to be transported to a new section. Here, run to the right and enter another yellow pipe to be transported to the secret exit flag pole.

Where the Rrrumbas Rule (World 6)

Mario drills into a ceiling in Super Mario Bros. Wonder.
Nintendo

To reach the secret exit in Rrrumbas Rule, push through the level while ensuring that you have access to a Drill power-up. You’ll eventually come to a spot with a very tall rock and a whole lot of gray blocks to the right of it. Drill into the ceiling here and pass over the tall rock, then while remaining in the ceiling, continue through the tiny path to your right. On the other side, push over the rock here to create a domino effect and destroy the gray blocks, granting you access to the green pipe. Take the pipe up into a new area of the level featuring the secret exit flag pole.

This exit will unlock a new path in Deep Magma Bog, which takes you to the Spin Jump II Badge Challenge.

Hot-Hot Hot! (World 6)

Mario stands near some heated blocks in Super Mario Bros. Wonder.
Nintendo

This one is a bit of a platforming gauntlet, so you may want to equip the floating jump badge for this. To reach the secret exit in Hot-Hot Hot!, head through the level until you pass the checkpoint. You’ll enter a stretch where the entire ground is made up of heated blocks. Keep walking until you reach a vertical tower that you can climb to the top of by jumping on heated blocks (the block path on the right side is the easiest way to get up).

When the two heated blocks on the left of the tower’s top are cool, run across them and jump at the last second to reach another platform surrounded by heated blocks in the sky to your left. Jump to two more stone platforms until you reach clouds. Touch the flower and it’ll spawn a string of coins to your left leading to another flower. Jump into that flower and it’ll spawn a little purple spark that you can follow back to the left until it finally transforms into a door. This takes you to a visually neat secret area where you simply make your way to the right to find the secret exit flag pole. Get this exit and you’ll unlock another alternate path in Deep Magma Bog’s overworld map.

