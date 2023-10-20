All badges in Super Mario Bros. Wonder and where to get them

While Super Mario Bros. Wonder has no shortage of thrilling new features, it’s the game’s intriguing Badges that have changed up the gameplay most significantly. These helpful boons can be unlocked by completing Badge Challenges or by purchasing them at a shop, at which point they can be equipped at the beginning of a level to give your character of choice a specific power for that stage. These can make a massive difference in how you tackle levels and can assist greatly with finding collectibles and secrets, so you’ll want to find them all.

Here are all of the Badges in Super Mario Bros. Wonder and where to get them.

Add ‘!’ Blocks

Add “!” Blocks will apply “!” Blocks throughout a level that can aid you in reaching new areas.

Where to find it: Purchase at a Poplin Shop in World 2

All Bubble Power

All Bubble Power will cause every power-up you pick up to grant you the Bubble power-up.

Where to find it: Purchase at a Poplin Shop after beating the game

All Drill Power

All Drill Power will cause every power-up you pick up to grant you the Drill power-up.

Where to find it: Purchase at a Poplin Shop after beating the game

All Elephant Power

All Elephant Power will cause every power-up you pick up to grant you the Elephant power-up.

Where to find it: Purchase at a Poplin Shop after beating the game

All Fire Power

All Fire Power will cause every power-up you pick up to grant you the Fire Flower power-up.

Where to find it: Purchase at a Poplin Shop after beating the game

Auto Super Mushroom

Auto Super Mushroom will automatically grant you a Super Mushroom at the beginning of the level.

Where to find it: Beat Wiggler in the Wiggler Race in World 1

Boosting Spin Jump

Boosting Spin Jump allows you to press R or shake your controller while in midair to gain extra altitude.

Where to find it: Complete the “Float Spin 1” Badge Challenge in Petal Isles

Coin Magnet

Coin Magnet will automatically pull in nearby coins and Flower Coins.

Where to find it: Purchase at a Poplin Shop in World 6

Coin Reward

Coin Reward will earn you coins for defeating enemies.

Where to find it: Purchase from a Poplin Shop in World 1

Crouching High Jump

Crouching High Jump lets you crouch and charge up power, then use it to jump higher than usual.

Where to find it: Complete the “Crouching High Jump” Badge Challenge in World 3

Dolphin Kick

Dolphin Kick makes it so that you can press R or shake your controller underwater for a brief speed boost.

Where to find it: Complete the “Dolphin Kick 1” Badge Challenge in Petal Isles

Fast Dash

Fast Dash allows you to walk and dash faster.

Where to find it: Purchase at a Poplin Shop in World 4

Floating High Jump

Floating High Jump allows you to jump higher than usual and momentarily float.

Where to find it: Complete the “Floating High Jump” Badge Challenge in World 2

Grappling Vine

Grappling Vine lets you fire a vine onto walls to quickly grapple to new locations.

Where to find it: Complete the “Grappling Vine 1” Badge Challenge in World 5

Invisibility

Invisibility makes you invisible to both yourself and your enemies.

Where to find it: Complete the “Invisibility” Badge Challenge in World 4

Jet Run

Jet Run gives you a constant speed boost.

Where to find it: Complete the “Jet Run 1” Badge Challenge in World 1

Parachute Cap

Parachute Cap gives you the ability to press R or shake your controller in midair to open your hat and glide downward slowly.

Where to find it: Visit the “Pipe-Rock Plateau” Badge House in World 1

Rhythm Jump

Rhythm Jump will earn you extra coins for jumping to the beat of the music.

Where to find it: Complete the “1, 2, 3, Jump! Ninji Dancers” Badge Challenge in World 4

Safety Bounce

Safety Bounce will bounce you back out of pits, lava, or poison swamps, protecting you from damage or death one time.

Where to find it: Purchase at a Poplin Shop in World 2

Sensor

Sensor alerts you when collectibles like 10 Flower coins and Wonder Flowers are nearby.

Where to find it: Purchase at a Poplin Shop in World 5

Spring Feet

Spring Feet will keep you hopping and allow you to jump higher than usual.

Where to find it: Complete the “Spring Feet 1” Badge Challenge in World 2

Sound Off?

Sound Off? will cause your character to make funny sound effects when performing actions.

Where to find it: Complete the secret final level of the Special World

Timed High Jump

Timed High Jump gives you the ability to time your jumps just right to jump higher than usual.

Where to find it: Purchase at a Poplin Shop in World 4

Wall-Climb Jump

Wall-Jump Climb lets you jump against a wall and then press B to bounce off it one time.

Where to find it: Complete the “Wall-Climb Jump 1” Badge Challenge in World 1

