Princess Peach Showtime: all dresses and how to get them

Princess Peach Showtime largely revolves around the titular character finding and equipping a variety of exciting costumes to earn special powers, but she can also find various new dress styles to equip for purely aesthetic purposes. While some can be purchased at the Lobby Shop right away, some will only be available there after beating bosses — and others will require you to find ribbons throughout your adventure to unlock. Here’s where to find every dress in Princess Peach Showtime.

All dress locations in Princess Peach Showtime

  • Checkered Dress – Earn 100 points or more in “Kung Fu Rehearsal”
  • Cowgirl Dress – Find Ribboner and collect the ribbon in “Cowgirl in the Wilderness”
  • Dashing Thief Dress – Find Ribboner and collect the ribbon in “The Perfect Infiltration”
  • Detective Dress – Find Ribboner and collect the ribbon in “The Case of the Missing Mural”
  • Disco Dress – Purchase at the Lobby Shop for 500 Coins (must have beaten Disco Wing)
  • Fang Dress – Purchase at the Lobby Shop for 500 Coins (must have beaten Light Fang)
  • Figure Skater Dress – Find Ribboner and collect the ribbon in “A Snow Flower on Ice”
  • Geometric Dress – Earn 45 points or more in “Cowgirl Rehearsal”
  • Gradient Dress – Purchase from the Lobby Shop for 100 Coins
  • Grape Dress – Purchase from the Lobby Shop for 500 Coins (must have beaten the game)
  • Heart Dress – Earn 100 points or more in “Dashing Thief Rehearsal”
  • Horizontal-Stripes Dress – Purchase from the Lobby Shop for 100 Coins
  • Kung Fu Dress – Find Ribboner and collect the ribbon in “A Kung Fu Tale”
  • Mermaid Dress – Find Ribboner and collect the ribbon in “Melody of the Sea”
  • Mighty Dress – Find Ribboner and collect the ribbon in “Mighty Mission: Alien Invasion”
  • Ninja Dress – Find Ribboner and collect the ribbon in “Ninjutsu: The Art of Rapids”
  • Patissiere Dress – Find Ribboner and collect the ribbon in “Welcome to the Festival of Sweets”
  • Polka-Dot Dress – Purchase from the Lobby Shop for 100 Coins
  • Purrjector Dress – Purchase from the Lobby Shop (must have beaten Purrjector Cat)
  • Radiant Dress – Purchase from the Lobby Shop for 500 Coins (must have beaten the game)
  • Regular Dress – Unlocked automatically
  • Scaly Dress – Earn 60 points or more in “Mighty Rehearsal”
  • Secret Dress – Find every Theet (must have beaten the game)
  • Sparkle Dress – Purchase at the Lobby Shop for 500 Coins (must have collected 100 Sparkle Gems)
  • Special Cowgirl Dress – Purchase from the Lobby Shop for 300 Coins (must have beaten “The Dark Locomotive & the Doomed Town”)
  • Special Dashing Thief Dress – Purchase from the Lobby Shop for 300 Coins (must have beaten “The Dark Prison & the Dangerous Trap”)
  • Special Detective Dress – Purchase from the Lobby Shop for 300 Coins (must have beaten “The Dark Museum & the Purple Mystery”)
  • Special Dress – Purchase from the Lobby Shop for 1,000 Coins (must have collected all Sparkle Gems)
  • Special Figure Skater Dress – Purchase from the Lobby Shop for 300 Coins (must have beaten “The Dark Ice & the Shadowy Stage”)
  • Special Kung Fu Dress – Purchase from the Lobby Shop for 300 Coins (must have beaten “The Dark School & the Twisted Fist”)
  • Special Mermaid Dress – Purchase from the Lobby Shop for 300 Coins (must have beaten “The Dark Depths & the Swirling Currents”)
  • Special Mighty Dress – Purchase from the Lobby Shop for 300 Coins (must have beaten “Dark Space & the Great Meteor”)
  • Special Ninja Dress – Purchase from the Lobby Shop for 300 Coins (must have beaten “The Dark Ninja & the Legion Guards”)
  • Special Patissiere Dress – Purchase from the Lobby Shop for 300 Coins (must have beaten “The Dark Baker & the Bewitching Sweets”)
  • Special Swordfighter Dress – Purchase from the Lobby Shop for 300 Coins (must have beaten “The Dark Swordfighter & the Arena”)
  • Spotlion Dress – Purchase from the Lobby Shop for 500 Coins (must have beaten Spotlion)
  • Starry Dress – Earn 140 or more points in “Swordfighter Rehearsal”
  • Swordfighter Dress – Find Ribboner and collect the ribbon in “The Castle of Thorns”
  • Two-Tone Dress – Purchase from the Lobby Shop for 100 Coins
  • Vertical-Stripes Dress – Purchase from the Lobby Shop for 100 Coins

