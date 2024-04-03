 Skip to main content
How to use Waterbending in Fortnite

Billy Givens
By
Korra in Fortnite key art.
Epic Games

It wouldn’t be a Fortnite and Avatar collab without players being able to get their hands on some of the latter’s popular elemental bending arts. During the Fortnite x Avatar event, you can get your hands on the Waterbending technique in the form of a brand-new Mythic rarity item. With this power at your disposal, you’re all but certain to have a great time in battle royale showdowns, so let’s take a look at where you can find the Waterbending technique and how it works.

Where to find the Waterbending technique in Fortnite and how it works

waterbending in Fortnite
Epic Games

The Waterbending technique is a Mythric rarity item, but it’s surprisingly common throughout the map if you’re thoroughly exploring. It can be found as floor loot or in any type of chest, including Olympus Chests and Underworld Chests. You’re likely to even find one in Supply Drops, too.

Once you’ve found the Waterbending technique, it’ll take up an item slot in your inventory. You can then use it to throw ice shards at enemies when equipped, and though its ammo is endless, you’ll need to reload it similarly to a gun after every ten shots.

But damage isn’t the only thing the Waterbending technique offers. It will also passively heal you while in water and improve your swimming speed. Even better, you don’t need to have it actively equipped to gain these passive bonuses, meaning you can swap to any other gun or item while gaining the Waterbending technique’s boons.

Given its high damage output and passive healing, we highly recommend keeping a Waterbending technique in your inventory at all times once you round one up. Just don’t forget to go swimming instead of using your valuable healing items!

