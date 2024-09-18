There are tons of great PS5 controller options out there, and even the default DualSense has some great features. However, for anyone who primarily plays on PC with a keyboard and mouse, there's no controller that can match the level of precision and number of buttons as that setup. PlayStation doesn't make it a well-known thing, but you can actually get the best of both worlds by using your PC setup on the PS5 very easily. Here's how to bring your PC skills over to console.

Difficulty Easy Duration 5 minutes What You Need A keyboard and mouse

PS5

How to use a keyboard and mouse on PS5

The PS5 will recognize any keyboard and mouse — wired or wireless — so there's no need to buy any special hardware here. While you can use this setup for a lot of games, and even just typing messages or browsing the PSN, not every game supports keyboard and mouse. A good rule of thumb is to assume all cross-platform games will allow it, but single-player games may not.

Step 1: For a wireless keyboard and mouse, put your device into pairing mode.

Step 2: On your PS5, go into Settings > Accessories > General > Bluetooth Accessories.

Step 3: Select your keyboard and/or mouse from the list.

Step 4: If you have a wired keyboard and mouse, simply connect one to the USB port in the back of your PS5 and the other into the front.

You can also go into your Devices settings to customize your controls further on keyboard and mouse if you wish, but they should function normally without any tweaking.