 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to use a keyboard and mouse on PS5

By
elgato hd60 x card
Elgato

There are tons of great PS5 controller options out there, and even the default DualSense has some great features. However, for anyone who primarily plays on PC with a keyboard and mouse, there's no controller that can match the level of precision and number of buttons as that setup. PlayStation doesn't make it a well-known thing, but you can actually get the best of both worlds by using your PC setup on the PS5 very easily. Here's how to bring your PC skills over to console.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • A keyboard and mouse

  • PS5

Corsair K100 Air gaming keyboard with PS5 remote.
Digital Trends

How to use a keyboard and mouse on PS5

The PS5 will recognize any keyboard and mouse — wired or wireless — so there's no need to buy any special hardware here. While you can use this setup for a lot of games, and even just typing messages or browsing the PSN, not every game supports keyboard and mouse. A good rule of thumb is to assume all cross-platform games will allow it, but single-player games may not.

Step 1: For a wireless keyboard and mouse, put your device into pairing mode.

Step 2: On your PS5, go into Settings > Accessories > General > Bluetooth Accessories.

Step 3: Select your keyboard and/or mouse from the list.

Step 4: If you have a wired keyboard and mouse, simply connect one to the USB port in the back of your PS5 and the other into the front.

You can also go into your Devices settings to customize your controls further on keyboard and mouse if you wish, but they should function normally without any tweaking.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
The best PS5 accessories
A Pulse Elite, DualSense, and PlayStation Portal sit on a table.

While you do get everything you need to play the best PS5 games right out of the box, there are plenty of ways to enhance you PS5 experience with some accessories. Things like thebest PS5 headsets can immerse you in current and upcoming games far more than listening through your TV speakers, for example. From the best PS5 controllers to storage, here are the best accessories to make the most of your latest console.

Read more
How to use Discord on PS5
Discord gaming key art.

As it was the go-to voice and text-chat platform for gamers the world over, it was rather surprising how long it took Sony to add Discord integration for the PlayStation 5. Initially, there wasn't a native Discord app you could use on the console; however, an update made it far easier to chat with friends straight from your console while you're playing the best PS5 games.

Read more
This PS5 SSD is on sale — save $100
The Seagate Game Drive internal SSD being installed in the PS5.

Gamers who need extra space in their PlayStation 5 should think about taking advantage of PS5 SSD deals, as installing these devices is the easiest way to expand your console's storage. There's a tempting bargain from Best Buy right now if you're interested -- a $100 discount for the 2TB model of the Seagate Game Drive for the PS5, slashing its price from $260 to a more affordable $160. We're not sure how much time is remaining before you miss out on the savings though, so we highly recommend pushing through with your purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the Seagate Game Drive for the PS5
The original PlayStation 5 only had an 825GB hard drive, which grew to 1TB for the PlayStation 5 Slim, and then to 2TB for the upcoming PlayStation 5 Pro. However, for most gamers, that's still not enough space if you want to install multiple of the best PS5 games at the same time. With a PS5 SSD like the Seagate Game Drive, you'll get extra storage not just for your video games, but also for the screenshots and recordings that you take, and the save data for your progress. The internal SSD is officially licensed so you don't have to worry about bricking the console, and it's got a custom heatsink that will keep it running at peak performance even after hours of playing.

Read more