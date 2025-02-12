Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds introduces dimension-hopping races

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds - Announce Trailer

The only time Sonic is faster than when he wears his trusty sneakers is when he’s behind the wheel of a vehicle built for speed, and that’s the case with Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds. Sony’s State of Play gave a brand-new entry into the Sonic Racing franchise, and though we didn’t get a long look, Geoff Keighley has just confirmed there will be a closed network test on February 21.

With gorgeous graphics, a variety of vehicles, and an absolutely wild-looking choice of levels, Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds brings more of the same racing shenanigans you know and love. Maps aren’t as straightforward as they might seem, though; Travel Rings let players warm into entirely new dimensions where surprises wait around every bend. It’s one thing to race on a steady track, but what about the broken hull of a wrecked ship?

https://x.com/geoffkeighley/status/1889798757728002094

Though we get a look at Sonic in his appropriately-blue racer, you can customize your machine to give you every advantage you need to dominate the track. Opt for something sleek like Sonic or pick an over-the-top monster like Knuckle’s half-monster-truck, half-race-car vehicle.

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds will have both online and offline play. Get your practice in and master your vehicle offline before you take to the web to establish your dominance as the fastest thing on four (or two) wheels. The courses are littered with Rings, power ups, and other items that can give you an edge over your opponents.

But the true standout element of this game is how seamlessly players can shift from a standard track to something with unbelievable obstacles, like a giant octopus or a sky full of pterodactyls. Remember Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart? Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds looks to have borrowed the same seamless transitions between zones to keep every race interesting.

PlayStation didn’t provide a release date for Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, but it did list it as “coming soon.” If you’re interested, make sure to sign up for the closed network test.