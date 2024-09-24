How to start The Dark Horizon DLC in Remnant 2

Remnant 2 is finally capping off its trilogy of planned DLC with The Dark Horizon, which provides players with additional areas to explore in one of the most interesting biomes from the base game, as well as the new Warden archetype to find and equip. Whether you’ve played the two previous DLCs or simply want to check out what this fresh batch of content brings to the table, we’ll tell you how you can get started below.

How to start The Dark Horizon DLC

The first thing you’ll need to do to access The Dark Horizon DLC is to be certain you’ve purchased and downloaded it. It’s available as a standalone version from your respective storefront for $10, or you can pick up the $25 bundle, which includes the two previous DLCs as well: The Awakened King and The Forgotten Kingdom. We’d recommend opting for the latter, as it’s the best deal and will net you all three DLCs for $5 cheaper, each offering you new areas, archetypes, weapons, and more.

Recommended Videos

Once you’ve purchased and downloaded The Dark Horizon DLC, you can access it by visiting a World Stone and opening Adventure Mode — provided that you’ve completed the N’erud biome at least once, that is. With that out of the way, simply select “Reroll Adventure Mode” and choose The Dark Horizon: One Shot. This will grant you exclusively DLC content your first time through rather than filling your game with older content. However, after you complete this initial run, any subsequent playthroughs of N’erud will piece together DLC areas with main campaign content.