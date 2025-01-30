Forza Horizon 5 races onto PlayStation 5 this spring

Forza Horizon 5 is on its way to the PlayStation 5 sometime this spring, along with crossplay right out of the gate. Interested gamers can wishlist it starting today and will be notified when Forza Horizon 5 comes available. As an added bonus, Playground Games and Turn 10 Studios is releasing a free update called Horizon Realms for all platforms.

When it launches on PlayStation 5, Forza Horizon 5 players will have access to all existing content. That includes almost 900 different cars, two full expansions, over 40 game updates, and all of the wide-0pen roads to explore across Mexico’s countryside. Playground Games says more details about the Horizon Realms update will be released at a later date.

The PlayStation 5 version of the game was developed by Panic Button in collaboration with the two other studios. The team says its excited to welcome more Forza players and to watch the number of players grow as even more people are introduced to the franchise. Crossplay will be available upon release, but there’s no word on whether cross-progression is an option.

If the cold weather has you down and you need to race across hot asphalt to cheer yourself up, Forza Horizon 5 is currently available on Xbox Game Pass on a variety of different consoles and on PC. It’s also available through Xbox Play Anywhere.

It’s always somewhat surprising when a flagship title like Forza moves to another platform, but it’s not completely out of left field. Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming, said last year that no Xbox game was completely off-limits for release elsewhere. The “This is an Xbox” campaign has blurred the lines on what exactly the brand represents, and its multi platform approach leaves Xbox’s future direction somewhat unclear.

Reports state that sales of Xbox consoles has declined, but Xbox Game Pass set a new quarterly record and grew its PC player base by 30%, according to Eurogamer. As more Xbox titles leave exclusivity deals and streaming becomes a more common way to play, the hardware requirements become less of an obstacle.