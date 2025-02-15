PlayStation might skip its standard summer showcase this year

Summer has always been the season of announcements for the latest and greatest in gaming, but Sony might skip its normal showcase in favor of a smaller State of Play. This would make it the second year in a row Sony has decided against a major show, as 2024 also saw a smaller conference than normal. The news comes from Jeff Grubb of Giant Bomb fame, who says that a decision has not yet been made.

“Internally it sounds like they’re debating, and flopping between, maybe making this summer a full showcase versus another State of Play. But they are considering a showcase,” Grubb said. “And if they have a showcase, that means they’ll have a lot of stuff to talk about. And at that point, you would definitely expect to see Wolverine and a lot of other games that could come out next year.”

Considering that Sony just held a State of Play this previous week, it would make more sense for the company to hold a normal direct and give attention to its first-party titles — especially since the State of Play focused almost entirely on third-party games. Sony also announced that the PlayStation 5 has sold more than 75 million units in total, illustrating the ever-rising popularity of the console.

A summer showcase would be an ideal time for Sony to give more information on upcoming titles like Ghost of Yotei or maybe even Bloodborne. As it stands, the biggest announcement from the State of Play was Housemarque’s upcoming Saros, so there’s plenty of news waiting in the wings for fans. No decision has been made yet, but we’ll keep you up to date on what to expect going forward.