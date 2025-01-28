 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to turn on closed captions on PS5

By
The Playstation 5 system standing upright.
Digital Trends

There are plenty of different reasons to want to turn on closed captions on your PlayStation 5. Whether you're hard of hearing, or you simply like to read what's happening on screen, closed captions are a wonderful accessibility addition to Sony's console. Here's a step-by-step process for turning them on.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • DualSense Controller

Playstation 5 system and DualSense controller.
Triyansh Gill on Unsplash / Unsplashed

How to turn on closed captions on PS5

When you're ready to turn on closed captions on your PS5, follow the below instructions.

Step 1: Open Settings via the little gear in the top right corner of your PS5 home screen.

Step 2: Click Accessibility.

Related

Step 3: Select Closed Captions.

Step 4: Toggle Display Closed Captions to the On setting.

Step 5: Below this, you can choose Closed Captions Settings to customize your closed captions to meet any specific needs or preferences.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Billy Givens
Billy Givens
Gaming Writer
Billy Givens is a freelance writer with over a decade of experience writing gaming, film, and tech content. He started as a…
How to connect a PlayStation Portal to your PS5
PlayStation Portal bundle home screen while turned on.

The PlayStation Portal is a wonderful handheld device, but to get the most out of it, you'll need to set it up to stream from your PlayStation 5. In this guide, we'll tell you what settings you'll need to turn on and share the process for getting everything connected so that you can start streaming games to your PlayStation Portal.

Read more
The best split-screen PS5 games
It Takes Two

Some of the best PS1 games, or other games from that era, let you play with one or more friends in split-screen. This form of multiplayer has gotten less and less common as the generations have gone on but it isn't fully abandoned yet. Most of the best PS5 games are single-player experiences or feature cross-platform online multiplayer, with only a handful still allowing you to hand a second controller to a friend and play together on the same console. These are mainly co-op games, but there are a few options for competitive gaming here as well. If you want to relive the old days of spending hours on end gaming with a friend or family member on a single screen, we'll give you the best options currently available on PS5.

After checking out this list, you can also look at the list of upcoming PS5 games to see if more split-screen games are on the way.

Read more
How to factory reset a PlayStation Portal
Astro's Playroom booting up on the PlayStation Portal.

Whether you're looking to sell your PlayStation Portal, or you simply want to reset it for any reason at all, a full factory reset will ensure that all of your data is erased from the device. If that's something you're looking to do, we will tell you exactly how to do it below — and luckily, it's a quick and easy process!

Read more