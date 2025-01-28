There are plenty of different reasons to want to turn on closed captions on your PlayStation 5. Whether you're hard of hearing, or you simply like to read what's happening on screen, closed captions are a wonderful accessibility addition to Sony's console. Here's a step-by-step process for turning them on.

Difficulty Easy Duration 5 minutes What You Need DualSense Controller

How to turn on closed captions on PS5

When you're ready to turn on closed captions on your PS5, follow the below instructions.

Step 1: Open Settings via the little gear in the top right corner of your PS5 home screen.

Step 2: Click Accessibility.

Step 3: Select Closed Captions.

Step 4: Toggle Display Closed Captions to the On setting.

Step 5: Below this, you can choose Closed Captions Settings to customize your closed captions to meet any specific needs or preferences.