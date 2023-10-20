 Skip to main content
All Super Mario Bros. Wonder power-ups, ranked

Billy Givens
By

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is perhaps the Mario franchise’s most colorful and unusual game to date, featuring all manner of dream-like themes and near-endless amounts of creativity. Like any new Mario game, though, it also comes packing some brand-new power-ups alongside a handful of returning classics that everyone knows and loves. All of the power-ups have their unique uses that can help you fend off baddies, reach new areas, or simply create hilarious hijinks, but some are notably more exciting than others.

Here are all of the Super Mario Bros. Wonder power-ups ranked. They’ll all come in handy when you’re tracking down all of the badges, medals, and Special World entrances.

6. Super Mushroom

Mario and Peach floating using their hats.
Nintendo / Nintendo

There are few things in gaming as recognizable as the red and white Super Mushroom, which first made its appearance in the original Super Mario Bros. for NES. In Super Mario Bros. Wonder, this classic Mario power-up is once again the least exciting yet potentially most important, as it’s fairly plentiful and can grant you an extra hit that just might keep you from dying in tougher areas. However, due to the fact that it lacks any exciting powers and serves only as a bit of additional defense, this one brings up the bottom. But hey, the Super Mushroom still has a very special place in all of our hearts.

5. Super Star

Super Mario Bros Wonder Super Stars
Nintendo

Like the Super Mushroom, the Super Star first debuted in the original Super Mario Bros. way back when, meaning it’s had a lot of years to secure itself as a worldwide icon. As always, this helpful power-up provides you with temporary immunity from damage, allowing you to push through tough parts of a level without much worry at all. Still, while everyone loves a bit of invincibility, we’ve all had decades to appreciate what it’s done for us. Sorry, Super Star, but we just need some new experiences in our lives right now. It’s not you, it’s us.

4. Fire Flower

Size-changing power in Super Mario Bros. Wonder.
Nintendo / Nintendo

The Fire Flower is the third and final classic power-up that dates back to the original Super Mario Bros. from all those years ago. While you could argue that the ability to fling fireballs is old news – and it is – we’d argue that doing so is unwaveringly cool in perpetuity. It’s not exactly winning any awards for originality anymore, but if you don’t like eliminating foes off your screen with deadly balls of fire, we don’t really know what to tell ya. Stay cool, Fire Flower. Or hot. You know what we mean.

3. Bubble Flower

Bubble Mario
Nintendo

The Bubble Flower makes for a really great time for multiple reasons. For starters, jumping on your blown bubbles can bounce you up to new heights, making it an excellent choice for collectible hunting. But it’s also useful for eliminating your enemies by trapping them in the bubble and watching them disappear, leaving behind a single coin for you to claim as your prize. This mix of power and child-like playfulness makes the Bubble Flower a neat new addition to an already wildly creative game. But while we hate to, erm, burst your bubble, there are still two power-ups that are just a little more exciting.

2. Drill Mushroom

Drill Toad
Nintendo

Have you ever wanted to be able to make Mario and pals burrow underground? Well, now you can by using the immensely creative Drill Mushroom power-up. Grabbing one of these will add a drill to the top of your character’s head and let you slam into the ground to move below your foes and then blast back up to dish out the hurt. You can even jump and drill into the ceiling to pass over gaps or tough areas if you feel so inclined. No matter how you want to use your drill, there’s no denying that it’s among the most useful abilities in the game that can make getting to certain collectibles infinitely easier. But ouch, imagine the headache.

1. Elephant Fruit

The elephant power-up in Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Nintendo / Nintendo

Look, if you’ve followed Super Mario Bros. Wonder at all, the Elephant Fruit making the top of this list shouldn’t be remotely surprising to you. Elephant Mario took the world by storm from the game’s very first announcement, and it’s not exactly hard to see why. Scoring this power-up grants you super strength for breaking blocks with ease and lets you attack your enemies with your trunk. This is all before mentioning that you can water flowers by storing water in your trunk and spraying it out. Visually and mechanically, there’s just no other power-up in Super Mario Bros. Wonder that hits this hard, both literally and figuratively.

Billy Givens
Billy Givens
Gaming Writer
Billy Givens is a freelance writer with over a decade of experience writing gaming, film, and tech content. His work can be…
Rayman returns in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope DLC later this month
Rayman, Rabbid Mario, and Rabbid Peach in Mario + Rabbid Sparks of Hope: Rayman in the Phantom Show

Ubisoft is finally bringing Rayman back as part of a new piece of DLC for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope later this month. Called Rayman in the Phantom Show, this DLC releases on August 30.
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope - DLC 3 Reveal Trailer
For a long time, Rayman was Ubisoft's premier mascot and starred in a series of platformers that people who grew up in the late 1990s and early 2000s remember fondly. Unfortunately, Ubisoft's focus has primarily been on more mature series like Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and Watch_Dogs as well as the Rabbids (which spun off from a Rayman game) over the last decade, so Rayman took a back seat to those series following the launch of Rayman Legends. That's why Rayman in the Phantom Show is a big deal for fans of this dormant franchise; it's the most prominent role Rayman has had in a console game in almost a decade.
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is a turn-based strategy game that launched on Nintendo Switch to critical acclaim last year. This latest (and final) piece of post-launch DLC for the game follows Rayman, Rabbid Peach, and Rabbid Mario as they take on the Phantom -- a boss from Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle -- in an otherworldly TV studio called the Space Opera Network. David Gasman, who voiced the titular character in Rayman 3: Hoodlum Havoc, reprises his role here.

It's not a full-on platformer, but the reveal trailer for the DLC does show how players can use Rayman's detachable limbs and helicopter ability to explore the Space Opera network. At least it's something that looks pretty entertaining for fans of classic Rayman, who Ubisoft hasn't appealed to in quite a long time. Hopefully, it's as good as Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle's excellent Donkey Kong DLC.  
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is available now exclusively for Nintendo Switch. Rayman in the Phantom Show comes out on August 30, and it can be purchased individually or as part of Spark of Hope's season pass. 

The bestselling video games of all time
A villager looks at a sunset.

Although sales aren’t the only metric relevant to how good a game is, it’s a decent measurement of how influential certain titles have been over time. With this list of the bestselling video games of all time, we'll take a look at the cream of the crop.

Some interesting notes before diving in: Many of the titles below were included as part of a hardware bundle at some point, with the exception of a small handful of games. Several are also exclusive to one console -- mainly Nintendo games. It's also worth noting that many of the sales stats for the following games are a couple of years old at this point and are likely higher today.

Every Mario Kart game ranked from best to worst
mario kart tour launch day record nintendo mobile

It's hard to imagine a time before Mario and his friends (and foes) got together to speed down the racetrack while throwing shells and hitting speed boosts. The series was a hit from its first entry on the SNES and is still going strong. Today, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is not only the best-selling game on the Switch, despite being a port of the Wii U game, but is still getting new content with the Booster Course Pass adding both revamped classic tracks and a few new ones. Just like the mainline Mario games, the Kart series always changes things up between entries, giving each one its own unique flavor while retaining the tight racing feel. Looking back over the entire franchise, we've ranked every game in the series from best to worst -- though even the series' lowest point is still fun.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

