Wonder no more: the new voice of Mario has revealed himself

Tomas Franzese
By
Wiggly pipe in Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Nintendo

Genshin Impact voice actor Kevin Afghani revealed himself as the new voice for both Mario and Luigi in Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

Earlier this year, we learned that longtime Mario voice actor Charles Martinet would be taking a step back from the role and become a Mario Ambassador. At the time, Nintendo said that it would not reveal the voice actor before the game’s launch; instead, it encouraged people to check out the game’s credits when it dropped. That hasn’t stopped people from speculating, though. Many thought it would be frequent Iron Man voice actor Mick Wingert, but Wingert denied that was true. Now, Kevin Afghani has revealed himself as the new voice of Mario and Luigi one week before the launch of Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

“Incredibly proud to have voiced Mario and Luigi in Super Mario Bros. Wonder,” Afghani wrote on Twitter. “Thanks to Nintendo for inviting me into the Flower Kingdom!” Afghani is best-known as the voice of Arnold in Genshin Impact. This is certainly the most notable game role Afghani has had yet though, and he may be the new name that we associate with the Mario Bros. for years to come.

Incredibly proud to have voiced Mario and Luigi in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Thanks to Nintendo for inviting me into the Flower Kingdom!

&mdash; Kevin Afghani (@KevinAfghani) October 13, 2023

IGN corroborated Afghan’s claim, and we’ve also reached out to Nintendo to confirm that Afghani is the new voice of Mario and Luigi in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. We will update this article when we get a response. Super Mario Bros. Wonder launches exclusively for Nintendo Switch on October 20.

Charles Martinet’s 6 most iconic video game performances
Charles Martinet stands with someone in a Mario costume.

After over three decades of voicing the character, Nintendo revealed on August 21 that Charles Martinet would no longer voice Mario, Luigi, Wario, Waluigi, or any other Super Mario Bros. characters in future Nintendo games. They won't say who is replacing Martinet just yet, so all we can do is look back at Martinet's storied history as the voice actor for one of the most well-known pop culture characters of all time and many of his friends.

Instead of criticizing this decision, which we don't know the actual reason for, I wanted to celebrate Martinet's career as a voice actor. Specifically, I'm highlighting six Charles Martinet performances that show just how great of a voice talent Martinet is.
Mario Teaches Typing
Mario Head Collection

Read more
Longtime Mario voice actor Charles Martinet is stepping away from the role
Mario with a shocked expression.

Nintendo announced that Charles Martinet will be stepping away from being the voice actor for Mario, a role he has been the primary steward of for over three decades.

Charles Martinet first took the role of Mario in the early 1990s, where he'd voice the character as part of interactive exhibits at trade shows. Nintendo loved his performance, so the now 67 year-old-actor went on to voice the character in games like Mario Teaches Typing, Mario's Game Gallery, and most famously, Super Mario 64. After that, Martinet's lighthearted performance became inseparable from the character, and he went on to voice Mario -- as well as many other characters in the Super Mario Bros. universe, like Luigi, Wario, and Waluigi -- in over 120 games.

Read more
This forgotten 1983 vinyl made Mario history, but it could never be created today
donkey kong goes home retrospective feature art

In 1983, Nintendo faced a make-or-break moment.

Its first video game system, the Famicom, had just launched in Japan and plans were in motion to bring it to American audiences next. But the move from arcade cabinets into living rooms required a delicate marketing operation. Nintendo of America needed to convince Western audiences that coin-op games were experiences worth owning, rather than special attractions meant to be caged away in arcades like animals in a petting zoo.

Read more