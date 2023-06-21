Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars is getting a full-on remake for the Nintendo Switch — and it’s coming this year. The new remake of the game got announced during today’s Nintendo Direct, along with its November 17 release date, meaning yet another big title is joining the late 2023 launch party.

Super Mario RPG (Remake) Trailer | Nintendo Direct 2023

During the Nintendo Direct, we got a great view of the visual upgrades and gameplay of the upcoming RPG remake. Thankfully, Nintendo hasn’t messed with the core formula of the game like it did with the follow-ups to the Paper Mario series. The classic Mario RPG battle system and exploration seem to be intact. Super Mario RPG keeps the beautiful super-deformed character art style while completely upgrading the visuals into something new. The colors are bright and vibrant, and Mario still looks as goofy and cute as ever, somehow retaining that claymation-like charm the original Super Nintendo title had.

The announcement is one that caught many Nintendo fans by surprise during today’s Direct. For a long time, many thought we’d never see the return of the title due to the inclusion of Geno and Mallow, two characters owned by Square Enix (the company co-published and developed the original version back when it was just Square). Thankfully, that’s not the case.

Mario RPG Remake is coming very soon, with a release date of November 17. Preorders have already opened up on the Nintendo eShop, so you can head over there if you simply can’t wait until November to return to the SNES adventure.

