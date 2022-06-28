 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

We finally know what Dragon Quest Treasures is and when its launching

Jesse Lennox
By

Featured in today’s Nintendo Direct Mini, Dragon Quest Treasures is set to come to the Nintendo Switch on December 9.

Dragon Quest Treasures is a spinoff of the long-running JRPG series that will be centered around Erik and his sister Mia from Dragon Quest 11 as children treasure hunters exploring the world in search of loot. Originally announced during the series’ 35th anniversary in May of 2021, Dragon Quest Treasures was not confirmed to be coming to Nintendo’s handheld until June’s Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase.

The video showed the siblings exploring by boat, on foot, and even via flying trains. A major difference in this spinoff is the ability to recruit the iconic monsters from the series to your team. They will help in locating treasure, can be ridden as mounts, and used to help traverse the environment.

Loot you pick up can be brought back to your base and evaluated for its worth and exchanged for gold that can be used to purchase upgrades.

The last Dragon Quest game to come to Switch was Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age — Definitive Edition in 2019, one year after it launched on other platforms. This version included more language settings, an improved soundtrack, more Draconian Quest options, and an entire 2D mode that changes the 3D graphics into sprites reminiscent of the classic Dragon Quest games.

Despite being a spinoff, Dragon Quest Treasures coming not only to Switch at launch, but to the West in general, is a major step forward for this series that is one of the few that still staggers its home Japanese release from the rest of the world. Hopefully this is something we can continue to look forward to with future entries in the series.

Editors' Recommendations

Summer Gaming Marathon: News from summer's biggest gaming events!

A neon logo for Digital Trends' Summer Gaming Marathon.

Wait until July 12 to buy a Ring Video Doorbell (seriously)

The Ring Video Doorbell 3 installed near a door.

After years of wishing, Persona games are coming to Nintendo Switch

Joker from Persona 5 Royal.

Nier Automata launches on Nintendo Switch this fall and its not a cloud version

2B jumping with sword in hand in Nier Automata.

The best Samsung Galaxy S21 FE screen protectors

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE render in purple.

Cadillac Lyriq first drive review: Electric manifesto

Front three quarter view of the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV.

Everything announced at the June 2022 Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase

Mario, Rabbid Peach, and more characters pose in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope key art.

Atari celebrates its 50th birthday with a new, working 2600 cartridge

An Atari XP cartirdige of Missile Command.

NuraTrue Pro hands-on review: A sneak peek at the lossless future of wireless audio

NuraTrue Pro earbuds held in hand.

This is your chance to get a 55-inch QLED TV for less than $430

TCL's 5-Series 4K QLED Google TV.

The M2 MacBook Pro’s performance is far worse than anyone thought

Apple 13-inch Macbook Pro with M2 chip.

Wordle today, June 28: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#374)

A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

This Mercury flyby video shows the planet in amazing detail

Mercury viewed from an ESA spacecraft.