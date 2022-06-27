 Skip to main content
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope release date leaks ahead of Nintendo Direct

George Yang
By

It looks like the release date for Ubisoft’s Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope has accidentally been revealed ahead of the Nintendo Direct Mini.

According to Ubisoft’s Spanish store site, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope will launch on October 20 for Nintendo Switch. At this moment, the store page for the game hasn’t been taken down yet.

Looks like Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope launches October 20https://t.co/wr06c8pVBB pic.twitter.com/wnxHhQt4qY

&mdash; Nibel (@Nibellion) June 27, 2022

The store page shows that the game will include a Gold Edition that contains the base game, the season pass, and the Galactic Prestige Pack. The season pass holds upcoming DLC content such as an additional story and new heroes, quests, and battles. The Galactic Prestige Pack has three weapons skins that can be used right away.

Nintendo is airing a mini Direct on June 28 and Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is expected to make an appearance there. This October release date reveal is presumably going to be announced during the presentation.

Since this Direct is focusing on third-party content, Ubisoft fits the bill. Nintendo’s fall lineup starts in September with Splatoon 3 and ends with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in November. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope fits snugly between the two in October to keep the Nintendo Switch’s exclusive content pipeline steady. The console already has had an impressive first half of the year, and these upcoming releases will close out 2022 nicely.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is the direct sequel to 2017’s Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle. In our review, we said, “There are plenty of nuances to find in Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle, so long as you’re willing to indulge its playful side.”

