Everything announced at PlayStation’s June 2022 State of Play

Sony held its second announcement-packed State of Play of the year. PlayStation has had a fun year thus far with games like Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7, and MLB The Show 22, but will now highlight what games are coming to PS5 in the back half of 2022, as well as what we can expect from the upcoming PlayStation VR2 headset.

When announcing the June 2 State of Play on PlayStation Blog, Sony teased that this showcase would contain “some exciting reveals from our third-party partners, plus a sneak peek at several games in development for PlayStation VR2,” and it later confirmed Horizon Call of the Mountain was going to be at the show. The showcase itself certainly lived up to that promise as it contained some major third-party titles, cool-looking VR games, and even a surprise PC port. This is everything that was announced during the June 2 State of Play showcase.

Resident Evil 4 is getting a remake

To kick off the show, Sony and Capcom revealed a Resident Evil 4 remake. It’s a fully modernized recreation of the classic survival horror game in the style of the remakes that Resident Evil 1, 2, and 3 got. It will be released on March 24, 2023, and will get PSVR 2 support.

Horizon Call of the Mountain impresses with gameplay showcase

We got a new look at Horizon Call of the Mountain. This VR Horizon spinoff is created by Firesprite, a developer Sony acquired last year. This trailer showed a bit of VR climbing, platforming, and combat gameplay and got to see just how visually impressive PlayStation VR games can be.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is coming to PC

While it wasn’t one of the leaked Sony PC ports, Insomniac Games and Marvel confirmed that Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered would come to PC on August 12, 2022. A PlayStation Blog post then confirmed that Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will also come to PC in Fall 2022. Prepare for some super cool mods!

Stray will kill you with cuteness on July 19

During this State of Play, we got another look at Annapurna Interactive’s post-apocalyptic cat game Stray. It confirmed that the game will be released on July 19 and revealed that the game will be free for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members on day one.

Street Fighter 6 leaves an impact

We got our first look at Street Fighter 6’s story and gameplay in a new trailer. It confirms new and returning characters alike, shows some exploration gameplay elements, and confirms a 2023 release on PS5 and PS4.

Final Fantasy XVI Finally reemerged

To cap off the State of Play, we finally got a second look at Final Fantasy XVI for PS5. It gives us a closer look at the game’s visceral action gameplay, which is still full of RPG elements, as well as teasing its grand narrative, summons, and setpieces. It also confirms that Final Fantasy XVI will launch in Summer 2023.

Everything else

Resident Evil Village is getting VR support with PlayStation VR2.

The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners: Retribution is coming to PlayStation VR2.

No Man’s Sky is getting PlayStation VR2 support.

Horizon Forbidden West got a new update that lets players reset skills, transmog armor, and replay the game with New Game+

The Callisto Protocol got a gameplay trailer and December 2, 2022 release date.

OlliOlli World developers Roll7 announced a rollerblading combat game called Rollerdrome. It launches August 16.

Anime-inspired action game Eternights got a trailer confirming an early 2023 launch.

Tunic is coming to PlayStation consoles on September 27.

Seasons got a new trailer and fall 2022 release window.

