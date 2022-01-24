  1. Gaming

VR hit The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners gets a new chapter

Tomas Franzese
By

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution is coming from Skydance Interactive and Skybound Entertainment. It’s a stand-alone follow-up to one of 2020’s best VR games, and we’ll learn more about it later this year.

The original The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, an open-ended VR survival horror game following a person trying to survive on the brutal streets of a zombie-infested New Orleans, has made over $60 million in revenue since its January 2020 release. Considering that the VR horror game sold well and received good reviews, it’s not surprising that a follow-up is in the cards.

The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners - Chapter 2: Retribution teaser image.

Chapter 2: Retribution will directly follow up the story of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners while introducing new characters and enemies. The developers confirmed that it would have a choice-driven narrative like the original. Chris Busse, acting head of Skydance Interactive, also teases in the press release that the game will take players outside the French Quarter, the first game’s main setting.

Still, Skydance and Skybound are being quite coy regarding specifics. Chapter 2: Retribution still does not have a firm release date or confirmed platforms. A PR representative confirmed to Digital Trends that Skybound and Skydance would reveal those details later this year. Perhaps it could end up on the PlayStation VR2, which was unveiled at CES 2022 earlier this month.

This isn’t the only game Skydance has in store, as the Amy Hennig-led Skydance New Media team is working on an unannounced game with Marvel. 

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution is currently in development for VR platforms, and we’ll learn more about it later in 2022.

