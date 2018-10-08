Digital Trends
Gaming

The best virtual reality games

From horror to first-person shooters, these are the best games in VR

Gabe Gurwin
By

If 4K gameplay with high framerate and HDR support isn’t enough to make you feel immersed in your games, you might want to stop looking at the television and put on a virtual reality headset, instead. Whether you’re playing on PlayStation 4 or on PC, there are plenty of VR games to choose from across several genres, and we’ve selected some of the best of them per platform.

For PlayStation VR and Oculus Rift, we stuck to the exclusives. As the Vive doesn’t focus heavily on exclusives, several of the games listed for that headset are also available on the Rift and PlayStation VR, and programs also allow you to play many Rift games on the Vive.

These are the best virtual reality games you can play right now.

PlayStation VR

‘Gran Turismo Sport VR mode’

Gran Turismo Sport is one of the most realistic racing games on the market, delivering an impressive amount of authenticity both in the included vehicles as well as the locations, and it has an impressive number of modes and features to keep any gearhead busy. The action really heats up, however, when you virtual step into a car in the game’s VR mode, which offers all the thrill of first-person racing with none of the danger – and if you ding the bumper, you don’t have to pay for repairs!

Read our full Gran Turismo Sport review

‘Firewall: Zero Hour’

Far removed from the frenetic and over-the-top games typically seen on virtual reality, Firewall: Zero Hour is a tactical multiplayer shooter that plays on the basic mechanics of Rainbow Six Siege to create one of the first truly competitive games on PlayStation VR. Using the PlayStation VR Aim controller, you choose one of 12 characters and carefully move forward with your squad as you pick off enemies and hide behind cover. There are also cooperative and solo modes to help you get used to the gunplay, or just to practice working as a team.

‘Resident Evil 7: Biohazard VR mode’

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard swapped the series’ traditional third-person action for a first-person perspective, making it even more terrifying to go down an unfamiliar hallway or turn a dark corner. Naturally, playing this in virtual reality makes it feel like you’re actually being hunted down by a mutated Louisiana family. The entire game is playable in VR mode, and during the Halloween season, there’s no better way to get yourself scared than to turn off all the lights, put in your earbuds, and head into the house.

Read our full Resident Evil 7 review

‘Until Dawn: Rush of Blood’

In need of a little more “pew pew” in your VR horror games? Look no further than Until Dawn: Rush of Blood. An on-rails shooter rather than the timing-and-choice-based adventure of the main Until Dawn, it’s no less frightening. Taking place on a rollercoaster with multiple possible paths, you have to defend yourself against spooky monsters with a variety of weapons, which you can dual-wield for even more deadliness. As the game was free on PlayStation Plus and features global leaderboards, you should have plenty of friends’ high scores to try to beat, as well.

Read our full Until Dawn: Rush of Blood review

‘Rigs: Mechanized Combat League’

 

When a studio can’t decide between making a first-person shooter and a sports game, they come up with Rigs: Mechanized Combat League. The late Guerilla Cambridge’s hybrid game was one of the headset’s best launch titles, delivering an exhilarating mix of teamwork, fast-paced action, and verticality. Rigs feels like the craziest game of paintball you’ve ever played, but with mechanized suits instead of dudes in plastic masks, and it has several different multiplayer modes as well as a single-player career mode to switch things up.

 Read our full Rigs review

