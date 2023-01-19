 Skip to main content
PlayStation VR2’s launch lineup features more than just Horizon Call of the Mountain

Tomas Franzese
By

At CES 2023, Sony confirmed that there would be over 30 launch titles for PlayStation VR2. Today, we learned specifics on what exactly 37 of those PlayStation VR2 launch window games are on PlayStation Blog.

This announcement also contains 13 new titles that we didn’t know were coming to PlayStation VR before. Particular new highlights include Before Your Eyes, an emotionally moving game where blinking is the main form of interaction, Tetris Effect: Connected, a multiplayer-enhanced version of one the original PlayStation VR’s best games, and What the Bat?, a comedy game where the player’s arms are bats. Of course, the crown jewel of PlayStation VR2’s launch is still Horizon Call of the Mountain, a VR spin-off of one of PlayStation’s most successful recent franchises.

An image featuring all of PlayStation VR2's launch window games.

Check out the full list of confirmed launch titles: 

  1. After the Fall
  2. Altair Breaker
  3. Before Your Eyes
  4. Cities VR
  5. Cosmonious High
  6. Creed Rise to Glory: Championship Edition
  7. The Dark Pictures: Switchback
  8. Demeo
  9. Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate
  10. Fantasvision 202X
  11. Gran Turismo 7
  12. Horizon Call of the Mountain
  13. Job Simulator
  14. Jurassic World Aftermath
  15. Kayak VR: Mirage
  16. Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat!
  17. The Last Clockwinder
  18. The Light Brigade
  19. Moss 1 & 2 Remaster
  20. NFL Pro Era
  21. No Man’s Sky
  22. Pavlov VR
  23. Pistol Whip
  24. Puzzling Places 
  25. Resident Evil Village
  26. Rez Infinite
  27. Song in the Smoke
  28. Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge
  29. Synth Riders
  30. The Tale of Onogoro
  31. Tantacular
  32. Tetris Effect: Connected
  33. Thumper
  34. The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners Chapter 2: Retribution 
  35. Vacation Simulator
  36. What the Bat?
  37. Zenith: The Last City

Overall, it’s a fairly solid lineup considering that PlayStation VR2 is not backward compatible with its predecessor; that said, it also means that its launch contains quite a few ports, which don’t elicit the same excitement as games like Horizon Call of the Mountain or Fantavision 202X. Hopefully, Sony continues to support the VR headset with interesting first and third-party exclusives.

PlayStation VR2, and many of the games in the launch window list, will be released on February 22.

