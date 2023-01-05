Gran Turismo was the most dominant PlayStation franchise at CES 2023, appearing twice during Sony’s January 4 press conference. We not only got a first look at the upcoming Gran Turismo movie, but learned that Gran Turismo 7 will get PlayStation VR2 support as well.

During the press conference, Sony confirmed that more than 30 games will be available for PlayStation VR2 at launch, including Horizon Call of the Mountain, No Man’s Sky, and Resident Evil Village. In addition to a Beat Saber port, Sony also announced that Gran Turismo 7 will get a free update to add PlayStation VR2 support when the headset launches on February 22. We also saw some gameplay footage of Gran Turismo 7 for PlayStation VR2, which showed an impressive amount of detail as a player drove from a first-person perspective.

CES® 2023 Press Conference｜Sony Official

While video game and VR fans will love that announcement, that wasn’t even the series’ first appearance at the show. Series creator and producer Kazunori Yamauchi appeared earlier to introduce the series, highlight the GT Sophy racing AI, and tease the Gran Turismo movie. We then learned more about the film as Sony Picture’s Sanford Panitch, PlayStation Productions’ Asad Qizilbash, and movie Director Neill Blomkamp took the stage.

They discussed PlayStation’s growing efforts in the entertainment industry and how the Gran Turismo movie will follow the story of a gamer who goes from playing Gran Turismo in his parent’s basement to a professional racer. The film just finished shooting, and Blomkamp took time to explain how the Sony Venice 2 camera’s detachable sensor allowed them to get unusual Imax resolution shots. We then got a first look at the film in a sneak peek video:

GRAN TURISMO – Exclusive Sneak Peek

While the movie’s appearance alone would have been a strong showing for this franchise, Gran Turismo reemerged during the PlayStation VR2 segment of the press conference. If you’re a Gran Turismo fan, CES 2023 was certainly a treat for you! Gran Turismo 7 gets PlayStation VR2 support on February 22, while the Gran Turismo movie will hit movie theaters this August.

