Everything announced at the September 2023 State of Play

September’s State of Play presentation finally happened, and it gave us a clear look at what is coming to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation VR2 between now and early 2024. While the show was mainly third-party -focused, with games like Resident Evil 4, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Foamstars, and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, we also got new looks at Sony-published games like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Helldivers 2.

It wasn’t quite as good as last September’s State of Play, which was a spectacle that featured games like Tekken 8 and Like a Dragon: Ishin! That said, it had plenty of announcements that PlayStation fans should be keeping on their radar. If you missed out on watching this State of Play live, we’ve recapped every announcement from the September 2023 State of Play right here.

Resident Evil 4 remake DLC and VR mode are coming later this year

Resident Evil 4 - DLC Reveal Trailer

We finally got an extended look at the VR mode for Resident Evil 4’s remake during today’s State of Play, and it showed how Capcom has adapted gameplay moments from throughout the adventure. After confirming a winter release for it, DLC titled Separate Ways was also announced for the game. It stars Ada Wong and launches September 21 alongside a Mercenaries mode update.

Helldivers 2 launches next February

Helldivers 2 New Gameplay Official 4K

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 isn’t the only Sony-published game that’s coming out soon. Helldivers 2 is a cooperative sci-fi shooter from Arrowhead Game Studios, and it got a new trailer during the State of Play. It featured extended gameplay of one of the game’s missions and revealed the February 8, 2024 release date. When that day rolls around, Helldivers 2 will be available on PS5 and PC.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 gets a deep dive ahead of launch

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - Expanded Marvel's New York | PS5 Games

While Sony had previously said that the State of Play would only be focused on third-party games, it still featured a new trailer for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. In this lengthy video, creative director Bryan Intihar gave a thorough overview of the game, laying out many of the new abilities, story elements, and PS5 tech-driven features that players will see in the highly anticipated sequel. At the end of the show, a trailer featuring many of the suits players can equip was also shown. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 launches for PS5 on October 20.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth gets a February 29, 2024, release date

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth - Release Date Announce Trailer | PS5 Games

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is one of the most notable upcoming third-party PS5 exclusives, so it makes sense that it would show up at this State of Play. It did so with a very entertaining trailer that gave us our best look at the game yet. We saw characters like Zack and Cait Sith, got a look at gameplay aspects like Chocobo riding and minigames, and got more of a taste of what’s bound to be a lore-changing narrative. Most importantly, though, the trailer confirmed that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will release for PS5 on February 29, 2024.

Everything else

Baby Steps got a hilarious new trailer to kick off the show. It launches next summer.

Roblox comes to PS4 on October 10.

Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord is coming to PSVR2 on October 26.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora got another trailer ahead of its December 7 launch.

Ghostrunner 2 got a demo ahead of its release next month.

The Deep Earth collection of PS5 DualSense controllers and console covers was unveiled.

Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn launches on November 9.

Honkai Star Rail releases for PC on October 11.

Foamstars got an overview trailer that revealed that an Open Beta Party will take place between September 29 and October 1 on PS5 ahead of the game’s launch in early 2024.

