 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

Everything announced at the September 2023 State of Play

Tomas Franzese
By
Key art for the September 2023 State of Play.
Sony Interactive Entertainment

September’s State of Play presentation finally happened, and it gave us a clear look at what is coming to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation VR2 between now and early 2024. While the show was mainly third-party -focused, with games like Resident Evil 4, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Foamstars, and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, we also got new looks at Sony-published games like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Helldivers 2.

It wasn’t quite as good as last September’s State of Play, which was a spectacle that featured games like Tekken 8 and Like a Dragon: Ishin! That said, it had plenty of announcements that PlayStation fans should be keeping on their radar. If you missed out on watching this State of Play live, we’ve recapped every announcement from the September 2023 State of Play right here.

Resident Evil 4 remake DLC and VR mode are coming later this year

Resident Evil 4 - DLC Reveal Trailer

We finally got an extended look at the VR mode for Resident Evil 4’s remake during today’s State of Play, and it showed how Capcom has adapted gameplay moments from throughout the adventure. After confirming a winter release for it, DLC titled Separate Ways was also announced for the game. It stars Ada Wong and launches September 21 alongside a Mercenaries mode update.

Recommended Videos

Helldivers 2 launches next February

Helldivers 2 New Gameplay Official 4K

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 isn’t the only Sony-published game that’s coming out soon. Helldivers 2 is a cooperative sci-fi shooter from Arrowhead Game Studios, and it got a new trailer during the State of Play. It featured extended gameplay of one of the game’s missions and revealed the February 8, 2024 release date. When that day rolls around, Helldivers 2 will be available on PS5 and PC.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 gets a deep dive ahead of launch

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - Expanded Marvel's New York | PS5 Games

While Sony had previously said that the State of Play would only be focused on third-party games, it still featured a new trailer for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. In this lengthy video, creative director Bryan Intihar gave a thorough overview of the game, laying out many of the new abilities, story elements, and PS5 tech-driven features that players will see in the highly anticipated sequel. At the end of the show, a trailer featuring many of the suits players can equip was also shown. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 launches for PS5 on October 20.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth gets a February 29, 2024, release date

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth - Release Date Announce Trailer | PS5 Games

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is one of the most notable upcoming third-party PS5 exclusives, so it makes sense that it would show up at this State of Play. It did so with a very entertaining trailer that gave us our best look at the game yet. We saw characters like Zack and Cait Sith, got a look at gameplay aspects like Chocobo riding and minigames, and got more of a taste of what’s bound to be a lore-changing narrative. Most importantly, though, the trailer confirmed that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will release for PS5 on February 29, 2024.

Everything else

  • Baby Steps got a hilarious new trailer to kick off the show. It launches next summer.
  • Roblox comes to PS4 on October 10.
  • Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord is coming to PSVR2 on October 26.
  • Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora got another trailer ahead of its December 7 launch.
  • Ghostrunner 2 got a demo ahead of its release next month.
  • The Deep Earth collection of PS5 DualSense controllers and console covers was unveiled.
  • Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn launches on November 9.
  • Honkai Star Rail releases for PC on October 11.
  • Foamstars got an overview trailer that revealed that an Open Beta Party will take place between September 29 and October 1 on PS5 ahead of the game’s launch in early 2024.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
Turn your PS5 into a colorful throwback with these translucent faceplates
Purple Dbrand retro darkplates for the PlayStation 5.

Dbrand is back with new console covers, or as it calls them "darkplates," for PlayStation 5 consoles. These new Retro Darkplates are supposed to be throwbacks that mimic the colors of translucent Nintendo 64 systems.

This announcement marks the accessory manufacturer's grand return to making console covers for the PS5. Dbrand previously sold PS5 darkplates during the system's first year on the market, but Sony threatened legal action against the company. After that, Dbrand said at the time that it was forced to "submit to the terrorists' demands" and stopped selling darkplates. Sony ended up releasing colored console covers of its own in 2022. Clearly, Dbrand is now confident enough again in its product (or found a legal loophole) to start selling these darkplates for the PS5, and decided to base them on some of its viral social media posts.
These new darkplates come in four N64-inspired colors: Atomic Purple, Ice Blue, Fire Orange, and Smoke Black. The side panels are translucent, while Dbrand also provides a cover for the black center bar on the PS5, which makes it look like it's translucent as it shows an image of the system's innards. If you choose to buy a Retro Darkplates kit, you'll get one Retro Darkplate set, one hue-matched retro middle and bottom skin, three left light strips, three right light strips, and a microfiber cloth.

Read more
PS Plus is getting PS5 cloud streaming and a big library update
Anton and Diego from Far Cry 6.

Sony has revealed the next batch of games coming to PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra in June, and the highlight is Far Cry 6. Sony also teased that it is starting to test cloud streaming for PS5 games, with plans to add that feature to PlayStation Plus in the future. A free game trial for WWE 2K23 and free avatars and wallpapers for PS Plus members will also become available next week. 
When it comes to new titles, Sony revealed a nice batch of older AAA titles and more recent hit indies for June. On the AAA side of things, Far Cry 6 and Deus Ex: Mankind Divided are very enjoyable, while, indie games like Rogue Legacy 2 and Inscryption are also worth checking out. A PlayStation UK Facebook post confirms that these are titles coming to the service on June 20.

Far Cry 6
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
Rogue Legacy 2
Inscryption
Soulstice
Tacoma
Dues Ex: Mankind Divided
Killing Floor 2
Lonely Mountains: Downhill
Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York
Hundred Days: Winemaking Simulator
A Hat in Time
Carto
Forager
Dodgeball Academia
The Wild at Heart
Redout 2
Thief
MX vs ATV Legends
PAW Patrol Might Pups: Save Adventure Bay!
My Friend Peppa Pig
DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace
The Talos Principle: Deluxe Edition
Elex 2
Killzone: Liberation (PSP)
Worms (PS1)
Herc's Adventures (PS1)

Read more
You can get NBA 2K23 and more with PS Plus this June
Donovan Mitchell in NBA 2K23.

The three games that make up PlayStation Plus Essential's June lineup have been revealed. There are any major console exclusives or no releases included; instead, there's NBA 2K23, a Jurassic Park tie-in title, and an indie game inspired by classic samurai films.

NBA 2K23 needs little introduction, as it's the latest entry in 2K's long-running, annualized basketball video game series. This latest entry stands out from the ones that came before by deepening the controls an AI further, as well as adding a Jordan Challenge mode that chronicles Michael Jordan's career. Beware of some pretty intrusive microtransactions, though. 
Also available this month is Jurassic World Evolution 2, a theme park management game that swaps out roller coasters and other festivities for dinosaur-related attractions. The management genre is a surprisingly great fit for the Jurassic Park IP, and this game even provides a bit of story context to fill in the gap between Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Jurassic World Dominion.
Finally, there's Trek to Yomi, a very cinematic indie game. It's stylized like a classic black-and-white samurai action movie, which makes sense as it's telling a revenge story about a pupil trying to avenge their dying master. If you didn't play this game through Game Pass, it's now available on a Sony subscription service as well.
This certainly isn't the most exciting game lineup, but it still provides a wide variety of gaming experiences. NBA 2K23, Jurassic World Evolution 2, and Trek to Yomi will be available through PlayStation Plus from June 6 until July 3. Make sure you download May's PS Plus games before then too. 

Read more