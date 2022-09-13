 Skip to main content
Everything announced at PlayStation’s September 2022 State of Play

Tomas Franzese
By

Sony pops up every few months with a new showcase that highlights titles coming to PlayStation platforms. While fans were hoping for a full-fledged PlayStation Showcase this month as State of Play presentations took place in March and June, Sony decided to hold another State of Play on September 13 ahead of Tokyo Game Show to highlight games coming to PS4, PS5, and PlayStation VR2. As the June State of Play featured the likes of Street Fighter 6, Final Fantasy XVI, and Resident Evil 4’s remake, this presentation has a lot to live up to.

Overall, Sony promises that the presentation will only showcase around 10 games over the course of 20 minutes and that many of them will come from Japanese studios that Sony works with. No specific games are confirmed for the showcase yet, but we do hope that Sony takes some time to highlight God of War: Ragnarok ahead of its release in November. Regardless of what may or may not be shown, stay tuned to this article as we’ll update it with every announcement PlayStation makes during the September 2022 State of Play. 

State of Play | September 13, 2022 | [English]

Tekken 8 announced for PS5

Tekken 8 - State of Play Sep 2022 Announcement Trailer | PS5 Games

The first announcement that kicked off the show was Tekken 8. We saw some cutscenes and gameplay featuring Jin and Kazuya, and it looks just as impactful and satisfying as ever. It has no release date but is confirmed for PS5.

Like a Dragon: Ishin! is finally coming west with a remake

Like a Dragon: Ishin! - State of Play Sep 2022 Announcement Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games

Rya Ga Gotku: Ishin is getting a full remake treatment. This game was released for PS3 and PS4 in the early 2010s but never came to North America or Europe as the Yakuza series was not yet popular in the west at the time. It’s now titled Like a Dragon: Ishin! and will be released for PS4 and PS5 in February 2023.

Everything else

  • Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge Enhanced Edition is coming to PlayStation VR2. 
  • Demeo is coming to PlayStation VR2.
  • Hogwarts Legacy got a new trailer. 

