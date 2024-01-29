 Skip to main content
PlayStation State of Play, January 2024: How to watch and what to expect

Tomas Franzese
By
Key art for January 2024's State of Play.
Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sony announced its first State of Play of 2024 today. This digital showcase, which will take place on January 31, will set expectations for PlayStation’s 2024, much like Xbox’s Developer_Direct did for Sony a couple of weeks back. It’s shaping up to be a lengthier show full of intriguing exclusives, so it’s something that PlayStation fans will definitely want to tune into.

For those wondering when and where they should be tuning into the first State of Play of 2024, as well as what they should be expecting from it, we’ve rounded up all that useful information for you.

When is January 2024’s State of Play?

The first State of Play of 2024 will begin at 2 p.m. PT on January 31. When it comes to length, Sony says that it will be “over 40 minutes long.”

How to watch January 2024’s State of Play

As is typically the case with State of Play presentations, Sony will stream it live over all its official PlayStation accounts. More specifically, you can tune into this State of Play on PlayStation’s YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok channels. We’ve embedded the YouTube stream above, so you can watch the State of Play right from this article.

What to expect from January 2024’s State of Play

Eve kneeling with her sword.
Sony Interactive Entertainment

“The broadcast will be over 40 minutes long, and feature guest appearances from some of the most talented minds in gaming. Among many other updates, we’ll feature extended looks at Stellar Blade and Rise of the Ronin, two great games coming to PS5 this year. And we’ll give you a new look at other titles coming to PS5 and PS VR2 in 2024 and beyond,” Sony’s official description of the event on the PlayStation Blog states.

Stellar Blade and Rise of the Ronin are two high-profile exclusives coming to PlayStation, so it makes sense for them to get the spotlight here. Expect Sony to set the stage for its wider 2024 lineup at the show. If you put any credence into leaks, games like Death Stranding 2, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Concord, the Silent Hill 2 remake, Judas, and more are rumored to appear.

