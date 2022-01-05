During Sony’s late-night CES showcase, the gaming and tech giant shared new details on its next-gen compatible VR headset. The next iteration of PS VR is officially called the PlayStation VR2. Sony revealed some new specs for the device as well as its first game: Horizon Call of the Mountain, a VR spinoff of Horizon Zero Dawn.

Sony shared multiple new tidbits about the PlayStation VR2 during its show and in a post on the PS Blog. The headset will boast a 4K OLED display that can be set to either 90Hz or 120Hz. For a VR headset, these specs are almost unheard of — for comparison, Valve’s Index uses a 1440 x 1600 LCD display, although it can top out at 144Hz.

The PlayStation VR2 headset will also feature eye tracking, giving players another means of controlling the game by simply moving their eyes. The previously revealed VR controllers, which feature haptic feedback, have an official name, too. Sony has dubbed them Sense controllers, which is in line with the PS5 DualSense naming.

Sony also announced the first game that will be exclusive to PlayStation VR2 — a new entry in the Horizon franchise. Titled Horizon Call of the Mountain, the game is set to be developed by the franchise’s usual developer, Guerrilla, and Firesprite, which Sony acquired just last year.

Despite today’s information dump on the PlayStation VR2 headset, Sony hasn’t announced one important detail: its release date. There’s still no word on whether the headset will, as rumored, release this upcoming holiday season.

