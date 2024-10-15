PlayStation - The Concert Teaser Trailer

Sony is continuing its PlayStation 30th anniversary celebration with a new concert series that’ll take music from some of its most famous recent games around the globe, starting with the U.K. and Europe in April next year.

PlayStation: The Concert will feature music from some of its best PS5 games: God of War, The Last of Us, Ghost of Tsushima, and Horizon. It’ll also include some high-tech production value. A PlayStation blog published Tuesday said the concerts will have “multi-layered visuals” that use LED and projection. While the blog doesn’t specify what they’ll be used for, an FAQ on the website says it’ll show “iconic moments” from the highlighted games. The concerts will also have surround sound that’ll create an “immersive” experience. So basically, it’ll have great sound, which most concerts should have anyway.

The concert series will kick off in Dublin, Ireland, on April 19, 2025, before moving across the rest of Europe, from Amsterdam, to Paris, Hungary, Poland, and Norway, among other places through May. The tour will eventually hit the U.S. and “beyond,” but there aren’t any dates or locations announced yet beyond noting it’ll last into 2026.

Fans who can hit one of these concert dates can purchase tickets starting on October 18, although using the code PLAYCONCERT24 will unlock early access starting on Wednesday, October 16.

PlayStation’s official 30th anniversary is on December 3 to commemorate the release of the first PlayStation console in Japan. The company already announced other celebratory special-edition consoles and accessories that evoke the gray nostalgia of the originals, and is offering gifts for players, such as My First GT, a best-of Gran Turismo free trial, and never-released digital soundtracks. It also put up some board games for sale on its website that use PlayStation shapes (triangle, X, circle, and square) to create little experiences. Those will release on December 9.