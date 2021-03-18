  1. Gaming

Sony unveils new PS5 VR controllers featuring haptic feedback, adaptive triggers

By

Sony revealed a new set of PS5 controllers that will be compatible with its next-generation of PSVR. The controllers share many features with Sony’s DualSense, including haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

Sony recently announced that it’s working on a next-gen follow-up to its popular PSVR headset. Back when it was first announced, the company mentioned that it was working on a new set of controllers for the system that would replace the PlayStation Move remotes. The new controllers are a departure from the Wiimote-esque design and more closely resemble the Oculus’ Touch controllers.

Other than the new look, the biggest change is that the controllers feature two of the DualSense’s defining features. Adaptive triggers will add more tension when players press the buttons on the back of the controller, while haptic feedback provides a more detailed rumble.

Sony mentions that the new controller takes a new approach to tracking. “The VR controller is tracked by the new VR headset through a tracking ring across the bottom of the controller,” reads the blog post. Previously the PS Move controllers were tracked by a camera that players would need to place on their TV.

The controllers feature finger touch detection, with Sony saying that the controller “can detect your fingers without any pressing in the areas where you place your thumb, index, or middle fingers.”

As for layout, all of the regular buttons one expects from a PlayStation controller are present, minus a D-pad. Each controller features a joystick, two face buttons, a bumper, and a trigger.

Sony’s PSVR follow-up is currently in development with no release date. The company tells players not to expect it this year.

