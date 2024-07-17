 Skip to main content
Forget the DualSense Edge. This is the best PS5 controller you can buy this Prime Day

This Prime Day, you may find yourself in the market for a new PS5 controller. You could get a standard DualSense for under $70 — and even get one in a fancy color — but you might be looking for something a little more premium to get a better deal. Your eye might instead be drawn to the DualSense Edge, Sony’s answer to the Xbox Elite Series 2. But there’s an even better option.

The Victrix Pro BFG is for $165. It may not be a first-party Sony controller, but it’s still the best PS5 gamepad you can buy right now.

Created by PDP, the Pro BFG is a highly customizable PS5 controller with one incredibly unique feature. It has a modular design that allows players to easily pop out its joysticks, D-pad, and face buttons. Want to turn your controller into a fight pad? Pop out the buttons and joystick on the right and slot in a six-button module. Are you used to Xbox’s joystick placement? Turn the right module around to swap the face buttons and stick. I can do mods like that on the fly in seconds.

While that was a fun gimmick when the controller first launched, PDP has since shown just how powerful that feature is. Last year, the company revealed that it would be releasing new modules that would allow players to swap their standard joysticks for hall effect ones. That’s a huge upgrade and one that doesn’t require you to buy an entirely new controller to get. The Pro BFG feels like the future of video game controllers, and no one else has caught up yet.

Even Sony hasn’t come close. Last January, Sony released its own premium PS5 controller in the DualSense Edge. It’s a perfectly serviceable high-end gamepad, but its customization options pale in comparison to the Pro BFG. It comes with some joystick caps and a pair of back button options, but those are the biggest perks. For comparison, the Pro BFG comes with a fightpad module, extra stick caps, a few D-pad shapes, and even some swappable stick gates. Its back buttons can’t be replaced, but it features four versus the DualSense Edge’s two. The BFG Pro wins in other areas too, like wireless battery life.

There’s only one spot where the DualSense Edge gets the, well, edge. It’s the only premium PS5 controller you can buy that features haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. Sony closely guards those features, not giving third-parties access to them. The Pro BFG is lacking by default due to that, but it more than makes up for it with the extra customization it brings to the table.

At $165, the Pro BFG is the PS5 controller I’d recommend this Prime Day. It offers more features for the price and is more future-proofed due to its modular design. Even just being able to replace a joystick without sending it back to a manufacturer is a selling point in its own right. It’s not often that I recommend third-party controllers over first-party ones, but pick up the Pro BFG and you’ll see exactly why I can confidently do that here.

