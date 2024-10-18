3 new PS Plus games you should play this weekend (October 18-20)

It’s the middle of the month, so another batch of games just came to the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalog. There’s a solid mix of scary games here just in time for Halloween and hidden gems in the PS4, PS5, and PSVR2’s libraries that are well worth your time. If you’re wondering what you should play this weekend, I can safely say that you’ll have a good time with any of these three games.

Dead Island 2

Dead Island 2 - Extended Gameplay Reveal [4K Official]

It can be hard for zombie games to stand out because so many exist. Dead Island 2 had the benefit of being infamous because it was constantly delayed and shifting developers during development. It finally launched almost seven years after its initial announcement. Despite those development woes, Dambuster Studios and Deep Silver’s Dead Island 2 is a surprisingly solid action game. It stands out because of its particularly satisfying melee combat and extraordinarily detailed dismemberment system. Dead Island 2 is a fitting game to play ahead of Halloween and definitely the headliner for October’s batch of PS Plus additions.

The PS4 and PS5 versions of Dead Island 2 are available with a PS Plus Extra subscription. It’s also available on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S via Xbox Game Pass.

Gris

GRIS - Reveal Trailer

Earlier this week, Nomada Studio and Devolver Digital released Neva, a beautiful and emotional 2D platformer. If you enjoyed that game, you should check out its predecessor, Gris. It’s an equally emotional adventure about a young woman dealing with feelings of depression, grief, and sorrow. While its platforming gameplay is very simple, Gris‘ visuals are absolutely stunning and do a fantastic job of eliciting the right feeling for each scene. If you do decide to check Gris out, it will become a gaming experience you won’t forget anytime soon.

The PS4 and PS5 versions of Gris are available via PS Plus Extra. It’s also on Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, iOS, and Android.

The Last Clockwinder

The Last Clockwinder - Announcement Trailer | PS VR2 Games

Sony is throwing PS Plus Premium subscribers a bone this month by adding The Last Clockwinder to the service’s small VR game catalog. Thankfully, this is a fantastic addition, as The Last Clockwinder is one of the best VR puzzle games out there. Its puzzles are all designed around the fact that players can record their actions and then create clones to perform them to help solve a puzzle. Like the best puzzle games, its solutions are Rube Goldberg machines that can be hard to parse initially, but are ridiculously satisfying to solve. It’s a must-play for anyone who owns a virtual reality headset.

The PlayStation VR2 version of The Last Clockwinder is now part of the PS Plus Premium VR catalog. It’s also available for PC and Meta Quest 2, 3, and Pro.