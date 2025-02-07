 Skip to main content
3 new PlayStation Plus games to play this weekend (February 7-9)

By
A player points a gun at a tiny town in High on Life.
Squanch Games

It’s the shortest month of the year, but PlayStation is still packing it full of new games joining the PlayStation Plus catalog. The first week is always dedicated to the Essential tier, meaning these games are available to anyone with a subscription. Time is at a premium this month with all the massive upcoming PS5 games, like Monster Hunter Wilds and Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, but they aren’t here just yet. This weekend, we have a series of games that are perfect holdovers to make the wait for your next giant time investment more bearable. We’ve got a fantastic co-op game, a shorter game you might be able to beat in a day or two, and a surprising remake you might just fall in love with. If you’ve got nothing else planned, these are the 3 new PlayStation Plus games you should check out this weekend.

High on Life

HIGH ON LIFE Official Game Trailer

Games very rarely attempt to be funny on purpose. Comedy is already incredibly subjective, and because the player has so much control over the pace of a game it makes it almost impossible for every joke to land as it is intended. High on Life comes from Squanch Games and is one of the rare examples of a game that uses the medium of games to its advantage when crafting jokes. It is a brisk first-person shooter set in a sci-fi world where you become an alien bounty hunter welding living weapons called Gatlians that are all voiced by comedians such as J. B. Smove, Tim Robinson, Betsy Sodaro, Jack Black, and many more. If the humor of Rick and Morty doesn’t hit for you, it may not do it for you here either, but if it does then you’ll have a blast.

High on Life is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

PayDay 3

PAYDAY 3: Gameplay Trailer

The initial launch of PayDay 3 left a lot to be desired, to say the least. It was buggy, plagued with server issues, and light on content compared to the previous entries, but has been steadily improving since. It still isn’t at the level hardcore fans were hoping for, but newcomers who haven’t tried out this unique style of co-op shooter can easily get a full weekend of fun out of it with some friends. You join a crew of criminals to take on various heists that play out dynamically depending on your approach. If you’re coordinated and sneaky enough, you can rob a bank without anyone being the wiser. Or, you can go in guns blazing and treat it like a traditional shooter. Either approach is valid and makes for a great time.

PayDay 3 is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Pac-Man World Re-Pac

PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC – Launch Trailer

Astro Bot reminded us all just how fun old-school 3D platformers can be on PlayStation. We’re not going to say that is on that same level of quality, but this remake of the OG PS1 title has all that whimsy and charm we used to enjoy. This updated version completely overhauls the controls, adds new modes, and obviously looks far better than ever. It is still a simple game but has a lot of variety to keep it interesting without getting too frustrating. Even if you’re not a fan of the original Pac-Man, this is a completely solid 3D platformer you can chill out with this weekend.

Pac-Man World Re-Pac is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC.

