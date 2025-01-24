3 new PS Plus games to play this weekend (January 24-26)

Table of Contents Table of Contents God of War: Ragnarok Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name Citizen Sleeper

The initial batch of PS Plus games for the Essential tier left many subscribers disappointed with the likes of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League headlining. Thankfully, the second wave of Extra and Premium titles more than makes up for that with some of the best PlayStation 5 games now available as part of the service. The upcoming PS5 games in February are stacked with amazing games, many of which are sequels so we’ve found the best games you should play this weekend that were just added to PS Plus to prepare for the likes of Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii and Citizen Sleeper 2.

God of War: Ragnarok

If you somehow missed one of the biggest games on PS5, you no longer have an excuse. God of War: Ragnarok is the definition of a modern AAA game in every way. The graphics are superb, the gameplay meaty and satisfying, and the story compelling and well-acted across the board. This is said to be the end of the Norse chapter of the series, but sets up plenty of new paths the series could eventually take. Plus, you will also be able to play the amazing free Valhalla DLC to really test your mastery of the combat once the main story is done.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name

Many players likely ignored Like a Dragon Gaiden due to it being considered a side story of sorts but nothing could be further from the truth. It isn’t nearly as necessary for understanding Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii as it is for Infinite Wealth, but fans of the new turn-based styles of the series will want to get familiar with the action combat coming back in the latest game. This game is the last game with Kiryu as the main protagonist and might be the most emotional story yet. Even if you don’t have a history with this character, you will end up fully invested by the conclusion.

Citizen Sleeper

We’re on the verge of Citizen Sleeper 2 coming out on January 31 so this is the perfect chance to get caught up with the first game. This isn’t a narrative sequel, but because the tabletop-inspired gameplay is so unique it would be a shame to skip out on the first game before seeing how the sequel builds upon it. Set in a sci-fi world where every choice has stakes and consequences, you will never feel confident or secure. Gameplay is determined by dice rolls which you distribute across different tasks to determine how likely you are to complete them. Everything from the art, characters, and high-tension gameplay has been praised, with the sequel only building upon that base.