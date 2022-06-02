 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Resident Evil 4 gets the remake treatment next March

George Yang
By

During today’s PlayStation State of Play presentation, Capcom revealed Resident Evil 4 remake and that it will launch on March 23, 2023. The title will also get PlayStation VR2 content.

The first trailer for the game didn’t show too much, but it did include a lot of atmospheric shots that show off the game’s visual upgrade compared to the GameCube original.

The game will launch on PlayStation 5, but there has been no word whether it also lands on PlayStation 4, or other platforms like Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S.

Furthermore, Capcom also revealed that Resident Evil Village will be getting PlayStation VR content too.

According to reports, the Resident Evil 4 remake could be scarier than the original that was released back in 2005.

Editors' Recommendations

Summer Gaming Marathon

A neon logo for Digital Trends' Summer Gaming Marathon.

The best smart light switches for 2022

A person using a smart light switch.

Five must-have eco-friendly products for your smart home

Adjusting the temperature on the Google Nest Thermostat.

Marvel’s Doctor Strange 2 will hit Disney+ later this month

Benedict Cumberbatch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Everything announced at PlayStation’s June 2022 State of Play

The PlayStation VR2 headset along with its controllers.

How to use green screen on TikTok

TikTok on a smartphone.

Everything (and we mean everything) to know about 5G on the iPhone

iOS Home screen shown on an iPhone 13 Pro, resting on a desk.

The Steam Deck’s docking station faces another setback

The Steam Deck connected to controllers.

Best Dell laptop deals for June 2022

dell xps 13 9310 specs price release date 02

The best Android games available right now (June 2022)

android games

GPU prices and availability: How much are GPUs today?

An AMD Radeon RX 6500XT placed on a motherboard.

The best multiplayer games on PC

Monster Hunter Rise players hunting.

Buy a PS5 and gaming monitor combo at Dell and save $450

PS5 Disc Bundle with Monitor, GT7 and Red Dual Sense Controler