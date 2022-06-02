Resident Evil 4 gets the remake treatment next March

During today’s PlayStation State of Play presentation, Capcom revealed Resident Evil 4 remake and that it will launch on March 23, 2023. The title will also get PlayStation VR2 content.

The first trailer for the game didn’t show too much, but it did include a lot of atmospheric shots that show off the game’s visual upgrade compared to the GameCube original.

The game will launch on PlayStation 5, but there has been no word whether it also lands on PlayStation 4, or other platforms like Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S.

Furthermore, Capcom also revealed that Resident Evil Village will be getting PlayStation VR content too.

According to reports, the Resident Evil 4 remake could be scarier than the original that was released back in 2005.

