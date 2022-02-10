Resident Evil 4’s remake might be scarier than the original

According to a report from Fanbyte, which correctly reported on both Final Fantasy Origins and Xenoblade Chronicles 3 before their official announcements, Capcom’s Resident Evil 4 remake will be revealed this year.

Calls to remake the beloved title, a horror classic that was released in 2005 and has since seen numerous ports and HD remasters, have been common since Capcom released remakes of Resident Evil 2 and 3. According to Fanbyte’s report, Capcom began work on a remake of Resident Evil 4 after Resident Evil 2‘s extremely positive reception. The game is tentatively planned to be revealed to the public early this year.

However, the Resident Evil 4 remake, or whatever the project is eventually titled, won’t be a one-to-one recreation of the original game. Instead, Capcom is reportedly looking to shift the game’s entire tone to something much spookier. Instead of heading into the game’s iconic village during the day, for instance, Leon’s entrance will take place at night. Additional changes that give other characters more prominent roles, along with more screen time, are also reportedly planned.

One of the biggest changes that could come to Resident Evil 4 wouldn’t even affect the main part of the game. Capcom is instead looking to flesh out two of the game’s side stories: Assignment: Ada and Separate Ways. Both focus on Ada Wong, a minor character in Resident Evil 4 who shows up throughout the franchise. The two mini-adventures are planned to be merged into one expansion, although sources cited throughout the report could not confirm if it would be a paid DLC.

