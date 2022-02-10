  1. Gaming

Resident Evil 4’s remake might be scarier than the original

Otto Kratky
By

According to a report from Fanbyte, which correctly reported on both Final Fantasy Origins and Xenoblade Chronicles 3 before their official announcements, Capcom’s Resident Evil 4 remake will be revealed this year.

Calls to remake the beloved title, a horror classic that was released in 2005 and has since seen numerous ports and HD remasters, have been common since Capcom released remakes of Resident Evil 2 and 3. According to Fanbyte’s report, Capcom began work on a remake of Resident Evil 4 after Resident Evil 2‘s extremely positive reception. The game is tentatively planned to be revealed to the public early this year.

However, the Resident Evil 4 remake, or whatever the project is eventually titled, won’t be a one-to-one recreation of the original game. Instead, Capcom is reportedly looking to shift the game’s entire tone to something much spookier. Instead of heading into the game’s iconic village during the day, for instance, Leon’s entrance will take place at night. Additional changes that give other characters more prominent roles, along with more screen time, are also reportedly planned.

One of the biggest changes that could come to Resident Evil 4 wouldn’t even affect the main part of the game. Capcom is instead looking to flesh out two of the game’s side stories: Assignment: Ada and Separate Ways. Both focus on Ada Wong, a minor character in Resident Evil 4 who shows up throughout the franchise. The two mini-adventures are planned to be merged into one expansion, although sources cited throughout the report could not confirm if it would be a paid DLC.

Editors' Recommendations

You can download Android 13’s first Developer Preview now

Android 13 concept.

Amazon reveals the main characters of The Rings of Power

The Rings of Power title screen.

Best smartphone deals for February 2022

note 10 plus,oneplus 7t, pixel 4 xl, iphone 11 pro

How to reset Blink cameras

The Blink XT Home Security Camera mounted on a tree in snow.

Latest Nintendo Direct ushers in an age of Wii nostalgia

The player throws a bowling ball in Nintendo Switch Sports.

Where to buy advance movie tickets to The Batman

Batman talks to Catwoman in The Batman

Intel Arc Alchemist may be even more delayed than we thought

LEDs forming the Intel ARC logo.

Best Samsung Galaxy deals for February 2022

six months galaxy fold good news z flip closed screen on

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is still a must-buy, if you can find it

4 weeks with the samsung galaxy s21 ultra update back

Mario Kart 8’s DLC shows 9 isn’t coming anytime soon

Mario, aLink, Isabelle, and a Squid Kid race down the track.

Fuser support winds down following Harmonix acqusition

The diamond stage in Fuser's Headliners update.

Ring’s new Pet Profile feature can help find your lost dog

A woman holding her phone showing a Pet Profile.

PlayStation showed off 7 radical indie games today

Quill approaches a giant tree with a marking on it in Moss: Book II.