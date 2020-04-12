Capcom is reportedly continuing its recent string of Resident Evil remakes with Resident Evil 4, targeting a 2022 release presumably on the PlayStation 5.

The Resident Evil 4 remake has entered full production, Video Game Chronicle reported, citing multiple sources. The game’s development will be led by M-Two, an Osaka, Japan-based studio founded by former PlatinumGames head Tatsuya Minami that is compromised of many former employees of Capcom and PlatinumGames.

Capcom’s internal teams and other external studios are expected to lend development resources for the Resident Evil 4 remake, similar to the Resident Evil 3 remake that was directed by Red Works, according to Video Game Chronicle. It is also understood that Shinji Mikami, the director of the original Resident Evil 4, gave his blessing to the remake and has provided informal advice for the project, after declining to lead it himself. The Resident Evil 4 remake will be directed by a newcomer, according to a source with knowledge of the game’s development.

Mikami was also said to have been approached to co-found M-Two, but he turned that down too due to his commitment on Bethesda’s Ghostwire: Tokyo, sources told Video Game Chronicle. Another person familiar with the studio even suggested that its name initially refers to Mikami and Minami, who worked together at Capcom and PlatinumGames.

Resident Evil 4, originally released for the Nintendo GameCube in 2005, is arguably the best game in the Resident Evil series. It has since been re-released and remastered several times on various consoles and even mobile devices, most recently last year as part of the Resident Evil Triple Pack with Resident Evil 5 and Resident Evil 6 for the Nintendo Switch.

Resident Evil 8 also in development

The Resident Evil 4 remake will follow Capcom’s Resident Evil 2 remake and Resident Evil 3 remake, but the studio is also reportedly moving forward with the franchise through Resident Evil 8.

Resident Evil 8 is said to continue with the first-person perspective seen in Resident Evil 7, and it is also rumored that Ethan Winters from Resident Evil 7 will return as the protagonist, with series mainstay Chris Redfield also playing a role.

The game is reportedly titled Resident Evil 8: Village, and will lean heavily into the folk horror genre. It is slated to launch in spring 2021, and was initially being developed as Resident Evil: Revelations 3.

