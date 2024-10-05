NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Saturday, October 5

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Lego piece – BRICK
- Company whose name is spelled with up to 10 O’s toward the bottom of its webpages – GOOGLE
- Inventor of the first commercially available electronic instrument, a synthesizer – BOBMOOG
- Largest country without an official language – USA
- Some smart devices – TVS
- Muscular dog with black and tan fur, familiarly – ROTTIE
- Precipitates freezing rain – SLEETS
- Warty hopper – TOAD
Down
- Milky drink with “pearls” – BOBATEA
- CD-__ – ROM
- “Aha!” – IGOTIT
- Pumpkin spice ingredients – CLOVES
- Large beer containers – KEGS
- Break off from the rest of the band – GOSOLO
- Go “pop” – BURST
- Bill’s time-traveling partner of film – TED