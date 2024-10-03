 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

If you want to buy Horizon Zero Dawn on Steam, you have to buy its remaster

By
Aloy running towards a Tallneck with her bow and arrow.
PlayStation

As we get closer to the release of Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered, it’s become more and more difficult to purchase the original Complete Edition of the game. This week, it’s starting to be delisted from digital PC storefronts.

It was first removed from the Epic Games Store, as some ResetEra users reported earlier this week. While the store page is still live, the buy button has been grayed out and just reads “unavailable.” There also isn’t a link to purchase the remaster from this page, although you can find it through search and preorder it ahead of its October 31 release date.

Recommended Videos

When I first saw the ResetEra thread, I went to check Steam and GOG, and found the Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition was still available to purchase. However, on Thursday, it appears that it’s impossible to buy the Complete Edition on its own on Steam. If you head to the Valve storefront, you can only prepurchase the Remastered bundle, which comes with a copy of the Complete Edition along with the Remastered upgrade, for $50. You can still buy Remastered solo, but buying the bundle with the $10 add-on is the only way to get the Complete Edition on the platform.

Related

At the time of this writing, the game is still up on GOG for $50. As with other games on the store, it’s digital rights managment (DRM) free. You can also find codes for it on third-party sites like CDKeys.

All of this seems to be a part of PlayStation’s plan to ensure you absolutely get the Remastered edition if you want to play Horizon Zero Dawn, whether you want it or not. This even extends to console players, who began noticing that the cost of the original game on the PlayStation Store had doubled from $20 to $40. The company didn’t announce the price increase and hasn’t publicly made a comment about it, but it’s likely a strategy to dissuade players from getting the older version and steer them toward getting the new one.

The remaster mostly just offers visual and performance upgrades, along with updates specifically for the PlayStation 5, but Guerilla Games and support studio Nixes also added around 10 hours of conversation and new mocap.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
Steam Summer Sale: Horizon Zero Dawn, Halo, and this year’s best discounts
digital trends favorite games of 2017 horizon zero dawn sp11

With another year comes another huge sale from Steam. As in summers past, the online store is slashing a ton of prices on some of the best games on Steam, both old and new.

The Steam Summer Sale is a huge event for PC gamers. Every year, thousands of games get huge deals for a few weeks. This year's Steam sale runs from June 24 through July 8.

Read more
Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn is Fortnite’s latest character
aloy from horizon zero dawn is coming to fortnite

Horizon Zero Dawn's protagonist Aloy is coming to Fortnite on April 15. Sony confirmed Aloy's arrival after leakers discovered a loading screen featuring the character in the game.

Aloy will be available in the Fortnite Item Shop, along with various Horizon-themed gear, including the Glinthawk, Heart-rizon emote, and Blaze Canister Bling pack. Aloy's spear will be available as a pickaxe.

Read more
PlayStation owners get Horizon Zero Dawn and nine other games free this spring
A robot stands tall in Horizon Zero Dawn.

Sony is giving PlayStation owners 10 free games as part of its spring Play at Home program. The impressive list of freebies includes Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition, The Witness, and standout PSVR titles like Astro Bot Rescue Mission.

Sony's Play at Home initiative began last April as a way to motivate fans to stay inside at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sony revived the program last month by offering players a free download of Ratchet & Clank for a limited time. Sony is now upping the ante for March and April with even more games.

Read more