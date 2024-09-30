 Skip to main content
A Horizon online game is reportedly in the works ahead of Forbidden West follow-up

Aloy standing in front of the Hollywood sign in Horizon Forbidden West.
PlayStation Studios

The Horizon series is seemingly everywhere right now, with Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered and Lego Horizon Adventures on the way, and there’s more in the pipeline beyond just the expected third entry in the main series. Bloomberg video game reporter Jason Schreier reports that the next franchise game won’t be that third game, but rather an online project that “a lot of people” are working on.

“Horizon online is their next project not whatever the third single-player game looks like, so that one might be a ways off,” Schreier said on the Spawn Wave podcast over the weekend. The conversation starts at around 54:27.

PlayStation has been leaning into live-service titles over the past few years that has resulted in some hits, like Arrowhead Game Studios’ Helldivers 2, but also extreme misses like Concord, which was taken offline two weeks after launch following poor sales performance. Combined with the recent layoffs and restructuring at Bungie, which had to dedicate more resources to upcoming extraction shooter Marathon and reconfigure its Destiny 2 release strategy, and a live-service scene that makes it impossible to break through if you aren’t Fortnite or Call of Duty, and there are a lot of questions around whether a Horizon online game is a strong investment.

LEGO Horizon Adventures - Announce Trailer | PS5 Games

“Guerrilla is an interesting place, because they’re working on this Horizon online game that — I’m not sure how many people want that,” Schreier said. “They’ve got this remaster coming and the Lego game coming … What happens if neither of those hit, and it turns out there isn’t a ton of interest in Horizon anymore? Are they still gonna be doing the online game? There are a lot of questions around their strategy and around that online game that I certainly have.”

Other live-service titles for Sony include Haven Studios’ Fairgame$, which is still in development, but also the cancellation of The Last of Us Online. Schreier said the Horizon project is one of the few that hasn’t been canceled.

Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
Horizon Forbidden West is a marvel — if your PC can handle the heat
Aloy shooting a bow in Horizon Forbidden West.

More than two years after its release on PS5, Horizon Forbidden West is now available on PC. The original game, Horizon Zero Dawn, has become a mainstay for performance testing on PC, and it's one of the pillars of our GPU reviews. The sequel ups the ante in a big way with more graphics options and a more demanding world overall.

I've been playing the game over the past week, drilling down on the best settings, comparing DLSS, FSR, and XeSS, and testing the bounds of performance. Horizon Forbidden West lives up to the standard set by the original release, though weaker GPUs with only 8GB of memory will struggle with high graphics settings and resolutions.
Best settings for Horizon Forbidden West PC

Read more
PlayStation lays off 900 people and shuts down London Studio
The PlayStation Studios logo in black and white.

Sony is the latest company in the video game industry to announce massive layoffs in 2024. We've learned that Sony Interactive Entertainment is letting go of about 900 people across several studios; PlayStation's London Studio will shut down as a result.

In a blog post, soon-to-depart Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan says these cuts amount to about 8% of PlayStation's workforce. "Through discussions over the past few months about the evolving economic landscape, changes in the way we develop, distribute, and launch products, and ensuring our organization is future ready in this rapidly changing industry, we have concluded that tough decisions have become inevitable," Ryan explains. "The leadership team and I made the incredibly difficult decision to restructure operations, which regrettably includes a reduction in our workforce impacting very talented individuals who have contributed to our success."

Read more
How to start the Burning Shores DLC in Horizon Forbidden West
Aloy flying.

Aloy's adventure wasn't fully concluded at the end of Horizon Forbidden West, but you don't have to wait for the third game to continue her journey. With the Burning Shores DLC, a brand new region is unlocked. This area is home to the Quen tribe and brings in a new character named Seyka to accompany Aloy on a new quest. Of course, there will also be tons of sidequests, new machines to hunt, and sights to see. If you're interested in exploring this new and dangerous region, there are some requirements you should know about that could prevent you from jumping in as quickly as you think. Here's everything you need to know about how to start the Burning Shores DLC in Horizon Forbidden West.
How to start the Burning Shores DLC

The major requirement for accessing the new content (outside of purchasing it, of course) is that this takes place after the main campaign, unlike the DLC for the first game that could be accessed in the middle of the story. This means that you need to have gotten through all main story missions ending in "Singularity." Your save must be at this point to access the DLC. If you finished the game and started a New Game + run, but haven't gotten back up to that point, you won't be able to start the DLC until you get there again. The final mission of the game has a recommended level of 35, while the first mission of Burning Shores is 38, so you may want to do some side activities beforehand if you are underleveled.

Read more