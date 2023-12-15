 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Last of Us Online’s cancellation is the right move for Naughty Dog

Jesse Lennox
By

After a long period of silence on the project, and numerous reports of a beleaguered and troubled development, Naughty Dog has finally pulled the plug on its The Last of Us online multiplayer project. It was originally planned as an online mode paired with The Last of Us Part II, much like Factions accompanied the first game. But at some point, the scope and direction of the mode was changed and it was decided that it would be a standalone title. Over three years later, with nothing but concept art shown from the game, it has b4een officially scrapped.

While that may come as a disappointment to Naughty Dog fans looking forward to its take on a live-service game set in The Last of Us universe, its cancellation is a necessity for the company. It’s a hard decision that will allow the studio to continue doing what it does best rather than giving in to what’s trendy.

Recommended Videos

Cutting losses

Naughty Dog’s official statement on why it decided to halt production on this project paints a very clear picture: the studio wanted to put the same amount of time, care, and ambition into every component of The Last of Us Online as it would a single-player title. After evolving into a full live-service effort, upholding that level of quality would have become the studio’s sole focus. Seeing the road it was about to embark on, Naughty Dog had to choose between becoming a studio that only made The Last of Us Online, or one that could continue to create single-player experiences that have helped define PlayStation’s modern image. It was both a hard decision and an obvious choice.

Trending Deal:

PlayStation will have no shortage of live-service titles in the future. If reports are to be believed, 12 are currently in the works (though that number may now be 11), with half predicted to be released by the end of 2025. Naughty Dog has experimented with successful multiplayer offerings since Uncharted 2, but never anything in the realm of live service. While there was certainly a degree of excitement from fans to see how a studio with such strong narrative and presentational skills would tackle this genre, there was no real evidence to go on that it would be a winning formula. If anything, reports suggested the opposite. Years of delays, reworks, and a negative peer review by Bungie all point toward a project in some form of trouble. Most damning of all, however, was the silence. Besides some stray concept art, virtually nothing about the game was revealed.

The second piece of The Last of Us multiplayer concept art shows two players walking toward a beached yacht.
Concept art for Naughty Dog’s Last of Us multiplayer title. Naughty Dog

Naughty Dog already laid the groundwork for this news months ago when it revealed that, while it was still working on The Last of Us Online, it also had a single-player game entering development. Whether or not the decision was made then or later to fully cut its losses on the game is unknown, but that was a clear signal to fans that it wasn’t going to abandon its roots. The announcement of The Last of Us Online‘s cancellation concludes with the statement that the studio now has “more than one ambitious, brand-new single-player game that we’re working on,” further assuring fans that the Naughty Dog they love with is coming back.

Three-plus years spent on a project that never sees the light of day is not something many studios could endure. The ones who will suffer the most are the developers who spent so many years pouring their passion and efforts into the game, only for it to vanish and to have nothing to show for their work — and it’s even worse for those who were laid off. That should never be a price a studio has to pay for realizing it was going in a direction it wasn’t prepared for. No disappointment over a canceled game should come at the expense of human empathy.

We don’t know what’s next for Naughty Dog besides a return to single-player titles, but that’s not bad news. If anything, it’s better than knowing that the only thing we can expect from one of gaming’s most vital studios for half a decade or more is a microtransaction-filled multiplayer shooter.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
We tasted The Last of Us Part II’s apocalyptic new whisky
A bottle of whiskey inspired by The Last of Us sits on a table.

Just before this year's Penny Arcade Expo in Seattle, The Last of Us Part II developer Naughty Dog brought a group of fans, press, and staff to a small bar for a special event to celebrate the franchise's latest release. This wasn't The Last of Us Part I, which came out the next day; instead, they were there to debut a new whisky inspired by Part II called Moth & Wolf.

The event was held at Quinn's Pub in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood. Its schedule featured a guided tasting of the new whisky, an appearance by Naughty Dog co-president and TLOU co-writer Neil Druckmann, and an acoustic set of six original songs by Troy Baker, the actor who voices Joel. While the whisky was the star of the show, the event itself also served as a somber goodbye for Baker, who officially closed out his time with TLOU.
Taste the apocalypse
Moth & Wolf is the latest product from the Digital Spirits project by Chivas Brothers, which is arguably best-known for its eponymous blended whisky Chivas Regal. Digital Spirits' aim, according to Chivas' Kevin Balmforth, is to "get closer to what fans are passionate about," by making spirits that are influenced by modern forms of entertainment like video games. Balmforth is the master brewer at the distillery that created Moth & Wolf, and describes himself as having been a "big gamer" even before coming aboard the collaboration, which has been nearly two years in the making.

Read more
Turn on these 6 accessibility settings in The Last of Us Part I before you start
A white arrow shows Joel where to go in The Last of Us Part I.

The Last of Us Part I is out now on PlayStation 5 and it’s a bit of a strange release. In our review, we noted that it’s an excellent game, but not exactly an excellent remake. It's full of impressive, but superfluous tech improvements that don’t meaningfully change the 2013 classic. For players who have experienced it before, $70 is a high price to pay for a game that seemingly brings nothing new to the table.

The Last of Us Part I - Accessibility Trailer | PS5 Games

Read more
The Last Of Us Part I haptic dialogue feedback enhances accessibility
Ellie looking concerned.

The gaming industry continues to do right by gamers with disabilities by putting accessibility features in upcoming games, including The Last Of Us Part I. Naughty Dog has given us an overview of the accessibility features that will be included in the remake of the 2013 classic PlayStation 3 title.

As Sony wrote in the PlayStation Blog, the studio took most of the features that were available in The Last Of Us Part II and expanded upon them. The two features that stand out the most are audio descriptions for cinematic cutscenes and haptic feedback for dialogue. Game director Mattew Gallant said the studio expanded upon those features to make the game even more accessible to blind and deaf players than in the original game.

Read more