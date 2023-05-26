 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Naughty Dog confirms its working on a new single-player game in odd apology post

Giovanni Colantonio
By

The Last of Us developer Naughty Dog has confirmed that it’s working on a new single-player game in a fairly odd manner. The news came in the middle of an apologetic post explaining why the studio didn’t show its upcoming Last of Us multiplayer project during this week’s PlayStation Showcase.

pic.twitter.com/DOeO8ZHSlh

&mdash; Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) May 26, 2023

Naughty Dog teased the project last year during Summer Game Fest, confirming it was early in development. The studio only showed some concept art at the time and hasn’t said much since. While the game was never scheduled to appear during this week’s Sony livestream, fans had anticipated that it may be part of the show. It wasn’t, leading Naughty Dog to address its fans.

Related

While the post mostly explains why the reveal (which was never confirmed for the show) didn’t happen, it dropped some surprising information: that it’s also working on a brand new single-player game.

Recommended Videos

“We’re incredibly proud of the job our studio has done thus far, but as development has continued, we’ve realized what is best for the game is to give it more time,” the studio says. “Our team will continue to work on the project, as well as our other games in development, including a brand new single-player game.”

There’s currently no word on what that game is, but one could logically assume that it might be The Last of Us Part III. The series has become Sony’s tentpole franchise, leading to a popular TV adaptation that’s in need of more material if it’s going to get past season 2. There’s also a chance it could be a new installment of the Uncharted series or something entirely new.

While the transparency on the project is welcome, the post itself is a little strange considering that Naughty Dog never set any expectation that it was showing off its multiplayer game anytime soon. There may be another reason for that apology, though. Bloomberg reports that the developer is currently reassessing the project after scaling it back. Naughty Dog did not respond to Bloomberg’s request for comment, but the apology came right on the heels of the report’s publication.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Giovanni Colantonio
Giovanni Colantonio
Section Editor, Gaming
Giovanni is a writer and video producer focusing on happenings in the video game industry. He has contributed stories to…
Staff Picks: DT’s favorite video game of 2020
Gaming Top Tech 2020: The Last of Us

After some extensive, deliberate, and difficult debates, the Digital Trends Gaming team has reached a consensus: The Last of Us Part II is our favorite game of the year.

The recurring theme among our top nominees this year was communication. In 2020, video games weren’t just a solitary hobby that helped players unwind after a long day of work. They played a key role in filling social gaps that faded away when the COVID-19 pandemic sent the world into lockdown. The year’s most memorable games connected the people who played them in some way, creating wider conversations between disparate players, for better or worse.

Read more
Sony confirms most PlayStation 4 games will work on PlayStation 5
PS5 and DualSense art.

Backwards compatibility for the forthcoming PlayStation 5 has finally been clarified by Sony, which confirmed that nearly every game that ran on the PlayStation 4 will work with the new console. It also provided a specific list of titles that will not run on the upcoming Sony PS5.

DWVR
Afro Samurai 2 Revenge of Kuma Volume One
TT Isle of Man - Ride on the Edge 2

Read more
New The Last of Us Part II trophies hint at higher difficulty, Permadeath mode
Ellie with Guitar in The Last of Us Part 2

New trophies for the controversial yet successful The Last of Us Part II hint that the Grounded difficulty setting will return, alongside the addition of a Permadeath mode.

The grounded difficulty was added post-launch to The Last of Us to provide a bigger challenge to players who already finished the game. Activating the setting triples enemies' damage, minimizes checkpoints, eliminates the HUD, makes supplies very scarce, and removes Listen Mode.

Read more