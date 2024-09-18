 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Horizon Zero Dawn might be getting a remaster for PS5 and PC

By
Aloy aiming her bow at a robot in a forest.
Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sony has more remasters planned if an Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) rating seemingly posted ahead of schedule is any indication. Horizon Zero Dawn, Guerilla Games’ 2017 open-world critical darling, is getting a remaster, according to a listing on the ESRB website.

The listing says that Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered will have the same rating as the original: T for teen for blood, drug references, language, mild sexual themes, and violence. It’s been rated for PlayStation 5 and PC. Unfortunately, the description is the same as the one on the original game’s page, so no other information is available.

Recommended Videos

While the game hasn’t been officially announced yet, an ESRB rating is a good indicator that a reveal will be forthcoming, and a fun way to find out details ahead of a game’s release. PlayStation has also been remastering a lot of its recent first-party games catalog, even with titles that are still playable on newer consoles, like The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered from earlier this year.

Horizon Zero Dawn is potentially another example of a recent PlayStation release that doesn’t need a remaster. While it was originally released for the PlayStation 4, it received a patch on the PlayStation 5 that added increased frame rates and 4K checkerboard resolution in 2021.

Its sequel Horizon Forbidden West came out in 2022, and we expect a third entry to be in development. In the meantime, Guerilla is working on Lego Horizon Adventures, which was announced at Summer Game Fest 2024. It’s a more family-friendly version of the postapocalyptic adventure game, without a lot of the complicated crafting and violence the main series is known for. It’s coming to PS5 and PC, but also Nintendo Switch — marking the first time a Sony first-party exclusive is coming to the handheld.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
New PS5 models are getting their own console covers, but old ones aren’t compatible
A PS5 consxole is opened up, showing its removable hard drive.

The newly redesigned PlayStation 5 is getting its own set of console covers sometime next year. Sony confirms to Digital Trends that several faceplate colors are slated to launch in 2024 but covers for the old PS5 models will not be compatible with the new systems.

One of the PS5's most unique features is its removable faceplates, which allow players to customize their console with new colors and designs. The new PS5 models will evolve that idea with a four-cover panel design that gives the system a slightly different look. Sony is already planning to make those customizable in the near future, according to a statement sent to Digital Trends.

Read more
PS5 finally gets Dolby Atmos device support in latest system software beta
The Razer Kaira Pro sitting next to a PS5 console.

Sony is rolling out the latest system software beta for PlayStation 5 today, and it brings a plethora of helpful new features to the console. One of the most notable is that the PS5 will now support Dolby Atmos-enabled audio devices. 
Select PlayStation users will get emails today inviting them to the beta. If they accept, those players will help Sony test out all of these features ahead of the patch's wide release sometime later this year. It's a beta worth opting into if you have any sort of Dolby Atmos-enabled sound system, as this update will make the PS5's proprietary Tempest 3D AudioTech compatible with soundbars, home theater systems, and TVs that utilize Dolby Atmos. 
You'll be able to change this setting by choosing Dolby Atmos in the Audio Format (Priority) menu, which is located in the Audio Output tab of the PS5 Setting's Sound menu. In beta, Dolby Atmos support will only work with games; a footnote in the PlayStation Blog post about the update explains that "media app providers can update their apps on PS5 to support Dolby Atmos audio" but that "these app updates are not currently supported in the PS5 beta."

Dolby Atmos support isn't the only notable feature to come to PS5 as part of this update. New accessibility features that let players use a second controller for assistance and give the System UI haptic feedback on DualSense and PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers are also part of the update. On the social side of things, this update lets players send party invitations to groups, smooths out the process for adding a new player to a closed party, adds a Share Screen preview window, introduces a "Joinable" icon for friends you can join a game with, and adds a more detailed tournaments tile to the Game Hub and the ability to react to player messages with emojis.
Under the ease-of-use category, this patch will finally give players the ability to search for games in their library and mute the PS5 beep sound, makes Game Help cards more helpful, and adds a new Discover Tips menu. Finally, for those looking to expand their system's memory, this update will increase M.2 SSD support to 8 TB devices. 
Overall, it's a pretty hefty update with tons of helpful new features, so you might want to try to opt into the preview before the patch rolls out to everyone later in 2023.

Read more
PS5 tips and tricks: how to get the most out of your new Playstation
A PS5 stands on a table.

The PlayStation 5 features a totally unique UI and controller design, unlike the Xbox Series X. Although the change is for the better, Sony doesn't explain many of the features hidden within the depths of the settings menu. From automatically setting your difficulty in games to taking advantage of activity cards, our guide to the top PS5 tips and tricks will help you get the most out of your new console.

Get the most out of your PS5

Read more