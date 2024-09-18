Sony has more remasters planned if an Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) rating seemingly posted ahead of schedule is any indication. Horizon Zero Dawn, Guerilla Games’ 2017 open-world critical darling, is getting a remaster, according to a listing on the ESRB website.

The listing says that Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered will have the same rating as the original: T for teen for blood, drug references, language, mild sexual themes, and violence. It’s been rated for PlayStation 5 and PC. Unfortunately, the description is the same as the one on the original game’s page, so no other information is available.

While the game hasn’t been officially announced yet, an ESRB rating is a good indicator that a reveal will be forthcoming, and a fun way to find out details ahead of a game’s release. PlayStation has also been remastering a lot of its recent first-party games catalog, even with titles that are still playable on newer consoles, like The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered from earlier this year.

Horizon Zero Dawn is potentially another example of a recent PlayStation release that doesn’t need a remaster. While it was originally released for the PlayStation 4, it received a patch on the PlayStation 5 that added increased frame rates and 4K checkerboard resolution in 2021.

Its sequel Horizon Forbidden West came out in 2022, and we expect a third entry to be in development. In the meantime, Guerilla is working on Lego Horizon Adventures, which was announced at Summer Game Fest 2024. It’s a more family-friendly version of the postapocalyptic adventure game, without a lot of the complicated crafting and violence the main series is known for. It’s coming to PS5 and PC, but also Nintendo Switch — marking the first time a Sony first-party exclusive is coming to the handheld.