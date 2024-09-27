 Skip to main content
3 PS Plus games to check out this weekend (September 27-29)

Far Cry 5 Amazing Grace music of Far Cry 5
Ubisoft

We’re at a point between major PS Plus content drops. We still have a few more days to wait until October’s PS Plus Essential additions arrive and a couple of weeks until the PS Plus Premium and Extra Game Catalog is once again bolstered. Thankfully, September’s PS Plus Premium and Extra additions were particularly great, so there are still a lot of fantastic games for you to try out. This weekend, I’m spotlighting three games you can play this weekend if you’re a PS Plus subscriber and unsure what to try out next.

Far Cry 5

Far Cry 5 Review |
Ubisoft

Even six years after its release, Far Cry 5 is still one of Ubisoft’s most provocative games. In it, players take on a doomsday cult in a remote part of Montana, exposing the dark underbelly of rural, radicalized America. It also still looks great when played on PS5 in 2024; its opening in particular has some immaculate lighting and facial animation for a game this old. It is otherwise a fairly formulaic and straightforward first-person Ubisoft open-world game, but if you don’t mind that Far Cry 5 is a thought-provoking game worth checking out for those who’ve never played it before. The PS4 version of Far Cry 5 is part of the PS Plus Extra game catalog. It’s also on PC and Xbox One.

Wild Card Football

Gameplay from Wild Card Football.
Saber Interactive

If you’re looking for something more pick-up-and-play than Far Cry 5, consider checking out Wild Card Football. This NFL season is now in full swing, and while this game isn’t NFL branded like Madden, an agreement with the NFLPA means that players like Patrick Mahomes are still playable. It offers some lighthearted and strategic sports game fun, with its biggest twist being a Wild Card mechanic that lets you use cards before every play to buff your team or debuff your opponent in various ways. It keeps games feeling fresh, as does a level of team customization that’s better than what’s in Madden NFL 25. Wild Card Football’s PS4 and PS5 versions are playable with a PS Plus Extra subscription. It’s also on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Sky Gunner

Key art for Sky Gunner.
Atlus

While the original Xbox had Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge, the PlayStation 2 had Sky Gunner. Published by Persona maker Atlus in North America, this flight combat game still feels surprisingly intuitive to play in 2024 and sports a charming anime-inspired steampunk aesthetic. We don’t see many games like Crimson Skies or Sky Gunner anymore, so playing Sky Gunner on PS Plus scratched a gaming itch I forgot I had. It’s a bit of a hidden gem within the PS2’s vast library, so I’m glad Sky Gunner got the re-release treatment this month alongside Mister Mosquito and Secret Agent Clank. Sky Gunner is part of the PS Plus Premium Classic Catalog and can be purchased for $10 on PS4 or PS5.

You need to check out this PS2 hidden gem that’s now on PS Plus
Ghosts attack a man in Ghosthunter.

At long last, Sony has started adding more PlayStation 2 games to its classic catalog on PlayStation Plus. The first batch included Sly Cooper and Tomb Raider: Legend as the big names, and while the prospect of diving back into Sly was incredibly tantalizing, it was a title on the list I had never heard of that roused my curiosity.

Alongside Sly, I hit download on the curious game called Ghosthunter and booted it up to see if it was just padding out the collection or if it was a major blind spot in my PS2 knowledge. The third-person shooter was created by SCE Studio Cambridge, which briefly became a sister studio to Guerrilla Games before shutting down in 2017. As it turns out, it's a piece of PlayStation history worth exploring. While it certainly has its issues, Ghosthunter isn't afraid to be experimental and weird. It feels like a true cult classic that never found its supporters in its day and prime to gain that status all these years later.
I ain't afraid of no ghost
The first thing you'll notice about Ghosthunter is how well it holds up graphically. Coming out in 2004 in North America, this was the tail-end of the PS2's lifecycle and it shows in terms of how well the lighting, character models, and animations of the era have aged. The very first cutscene is about the most early-2000s scene you could imagine, complete with a hooded figure pulling out two sci-fi guns and shooting giant skeleton soldiers in slow-motion backed by thumping club music. It's very much Matrix-inspired and, while corny, put me in the perfect mindset for the experience ahead of me.

Read more
3 PS Plus games to play this 4th of July weekend (July 4-7)
Key art for Assassin's Creed III: Remastered

Happy Fourth of July! It's a holiday weekend, so you're probably going to have a lot of time to relax and party -- or play video games inside while everyone else is blowing up fireworks in the blistering summer heat outside. If you're anything like me, you're probably looking for some new games to play over the course of Independence Day weekend this year, and subscription services like PlayStation Plus Premium thankfully provide tons of options for you to check out. I've even found three somewhat themed around the holiday that you can try.

The first is an Assassin's Creed game set during the American Revolution, which is actually one of very few games to thoroughly explore that period of American history. If you're looking for something more cynical or satirical about America, then there's a remake from Black Forest Games and THQ Nordic that you should play. Finally, if you associate aliens and that classic Will Smith movie Independence Day with this holiday weekend just as much as you do fireworks, then there's a game from Housemarque you must play.
Assassin's Creed 3: Remastered

Read more
3 underrated PS Plus games to check out this weekend (June 28-30)
Key art for Matterfall from Housemarque and Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Some games don't get the love they deserve when they come out. Maybe it's because they launched during a crowded time of year, weren't in a mainstream genre, or had negative public perception as they headed toward release. These games become underrated cult classics and can gain new life and attention on subscription services like Xbox Game Pass or PlayStation Plus, where players have more control over which games they play, how long they want to play them, and how much money they want to spend on them.

That's why I looked to these underrated games when determining what PS Plus Premium and Extra game catalog games to recommend this weekend. One is an exhilarating shoot 'em up platformer hybrid from the developers of Returnal. Another is the Marvel strategy game and RPG from the studio that makes series like Sid Meier's Civilization and XCOM. Finally, we have an enjoyable LittleBigPlanet spinoff that seemed like it flew under the radar more than every other PlayStation 5 launch title.
Matterfall

Read more