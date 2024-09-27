3 PS Plus games to check out this weekend (September 27-29)

We’re at a point between major PS Plus content drops. We still have a few more days to wait until October’s PS Plus Essential additions arrive and a couple of weeks until the PS Plus Premium and Extra Game Catalog is once again bolstered. Thankfully, September’s PS Plus Premium and Extra additions were particularly great, so there are still a lot of fantastic games for you to try out. This weekend, I’m spotlighting three games you can play this weekend if you’re a PS Plus subscriber and unsure what to try out next.

Far Cry 5

Even six years after its release, Far Cry 5 is still one of Ubisoft’s most provocative games. In it, players take on a doomsday cult in a remote part of Montana, exposing the dark underbelly of rural, radicalized America. It also still looks great when played on PS5 in 2024; its opening in particular has some immaculate lighting and facial animation for a game this old. It is otherwise a fairly formulaic and straightforward first-person Ubisoft open-world game, but if you don’t mind that Far Cry 5 is a thought-provoking game worth checking out for those who’ve never played it before. The PS4 version of Far Cry 5 is part of the PS Plus Extra game catalog. It’s also on PC and Xbox One.

Wild Card Football

If you’re looking for something more pick-up-and-play than Far Cry 5, consider checking out Wild Card Football. This NFL season is now in full swing, and while this game isn’t NFL branded like Madden, an agreement with the NFLPA means that players like Patrick Mahomes are still playable. It offers some lighthearted and strategic sports game fun, with its biggest twist being a Wild Card mechanic that lets you use cards before every play to buff your team or debuff your opponent in various ways. It keeps games feeling fresh, as does a level of team customization that’s better than what’s in Madden NFL 25. Wild Card Football’s PS4 and PS5 versions are playable with a PS Plus Extra subscription. It’s also on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Sky Gunner

While the original Xbox had Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge, the PlayStation 2 had Sky Gunner. Published by Persona maker Atlus in North America, this flight combat game still feels surprisingly intuitive to play in 2024 and sports a charming anime-inspired steampunk aesthetic. We don’t see many games like Crimson Skies or Sky Gunner anymore, so playing Sky Gunner on PS Plus scratched a gaming itch I forgot I had. It’s a bit of a hidden gem within the PS2’s vast library, so I’m glad Sky Gunner got the re-release treatment this month alongside Mister Mosquito and Secret Agent Clank. Sky Gunner is part of the PS Plus Premium Classic Catalog and can be purchased for $10 on PS4 or PS5.