3 new PS Plus games that you should play this weekend (December 27-29)

Did you just get a PlayStation 5, PS5 Pro, or PlayStation VR2 for Christmas? If so, you’ve come to the right place. One of the best things you can do is buy a PlayStation Plus Premium or Extra subscription, as that will give you access to a large catalog of games from every PlayStation platform to check out on your new hardware. As for more specific recommendations, this week I want to highlight some of the hidden gems that were part of December’s addition to PS Plus. That includes a Star Wars game that’s one of the best PSVR2 titles, an eerie Alien game that you only have another week or so to claim, and an underrated 2023 indie.

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge — Enhanced Edition

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge Enhanced Edition - Official Trailer | PS VR2

One standout launch title for PSVR2 was Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge — Enhanced Edition. This is a VR game that does a fantastic job of whisking players away and immersing them in various parts of the Star Wars world as a Jedi, bounty hunter, and more. That includes a digital version of Batuu, the planet that Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland and Disney World is based on. It’s still one of the best games you can play on PSVR2 and worth checking out for any Star Wars fan. In general, PS Plus Premium’s VR game catalog is worth it for anyone who owns Sony’s headset. Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge is simply the latest cherry on top.

The PSVR2 version of Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge — Enhanced Edition is available to PS Plus Premium subscribers. It’s also available on Meta Quest VR headsets.

Aliens: Dark Descent

Aliens: Dark Descent - Reveal Trailer

In addition to the PS Plus Premium and Extra additions in the middle of each month, three PS Plus Essential titles are also available monthly. You have a limited time to download these, but they’re yours forever after doing so. If you’re still on a sci-fi kick after Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge, consider checking out Aliens: Dark Descent. That game doesn’t play quite like any other Aliens game out there, as it’s a shooter infused with elements from CRPGs. If you’re a fan of this franchise, make sure you download Aliens: Dark Descent while you still can.

The PS4 and PS5 versions of Aliens: Dark Descent will be available through PS Plus Essential until January 6. It’s also available on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S through Game Pass.

A Space for the Unbound

A Space for The Unbound Trailer

A Space for the Unbound is one of the more emotionally moving indie games to have released in recent years. It follows high school kids who gain superpowers that allow them to alter reality and dive into people’s minds to fix whatever’s bothering them. This sets the stage for an adventure that’s equal parts romantic and tragic. It does a fantastic job of capturing the vibe and aesthetic of 1990s Indonesia through its detailed pixel art. I don’t want to spoil much about this game, as the less you know going in the better, but just know it’s one of the must-play indies now included in the PS Plus Extra game catalog.

The PS4 and PS5 versions of A Space for the Unbound are available as part of the PS Plus Extra game catalog. It’s also on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.