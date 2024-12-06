 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

3 new PS Plus games you should play this weekend (December 6-8)

By
It Takes Two's main characters ride frog taxis.
EA Originals

This is a good week to be subscribed to PlayStation Plus. Three new PS Plus Essential games just became available, one of which should be a must-play for subscribers this weekend. And with Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered poised to launch next week, PS Plus Premium subscribers can prepare for it by playing the two other Legacy of Kain games that are new additions to PS Plus Premium’s Classic Catalog this weekend.

It Takes Two

Josef Fares’ Hazelight Studios is known for making story-driven co-op games that thematically lean into the fact that they need to be played with someone else. The studio’s latest game is It Takes Two, a 3D platformer that follows a married couple with relationship problems who get trapped inside dolls’ bodies. Their journey to repair their relationship is equal parts hilarious, heartfelt, and engaging as both a story-driven game and co-op experience. It Takes Two won Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2021 for a reason, so you should check it out if you haven’t already. Playing It Takes Two will also hype you up for whatever Fares is making next.

Recommended Videos

It Takes Two is available on PS4 and PS5 as a PlayStation Plus Essential title until January 6. It’s also available on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S as part of Xbox Game Pass as well as Nintendo Switch.

Related

Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain

Key art for Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain
Crystal Dynamics

Before you play Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered, which was announced during the last State of Play event, you must try out the game that started it all. Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain is the origin story of Kain, the series’ namesake, and follows his quest to get revenge after becoming a vampire on those who killed him. While Blood Omen’s top-down action gameplay feels dated nowadays, the game was way ahead of its time on the narrative front. It’s impressive to see a PS1 game confidently flow between cutscenes and gameplay and go as far as to feature narration from the main character during gameplay. Check out this game, and you’ll feel more comfortable and familiar with the lore and characters featured in Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered.

The PS1 version of Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain is available on PS4 and PS5 to PS Plus Premium subscribers. It’s also available to purchase by itself for $10.

Blood Omen 2: Legacy of Kain

Key art for Blood Omen 2: Legacy of Kain.
Crystal Dynamics

After two Souls Reaver games, Blood Omen got a sequel of its own. Blood Omen 2: Legacy of Kain is a full-fledged 3D action-adventure game, once again starring Kain, that bridges the gap between the events of Blood Omen and Soul Reaver 1. Blood Omen 2 is worth playing before Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered if you want to experience the series chronologically, and thankfully, it was added to PS Plus Premium’s classic catalog ahead of that remastered collection’s release. Play through all of the Legacy of Kain games, and you’ll surely become a fan of this series that seems poised to make a major comeback if Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered is successful.

The PS2 version of Blood Omen 2: Legacy of Kain can be bought on PS4 or PS5 for $15 or played for no additional cost if you’re a PS Plus Premium subscriber.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
As a Gaming Staff Writer at Digital Trends, Tomas Franzese reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
3 new Xbox Game Pass games to play this weekend (November 1-3)
xbox game pass recommendations november 1 throne and liberty

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 was a monumental addition to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate last week, so no week of additions to the service will live up to that for a while. Still, that didn't stop some more games from trickling onto Microsoft's subscription service in the wake of the latest Call of Duty. In fact, the games that came to the service were quite good. If you're wondering what you should be checking out next as a Game Pass subscriber after you're done with Black Ops 6, consider trying one of these games.
Ashen
ASHEN | Gamescom 2018 Gameplay

In July, A44 released Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, and it was part of Xbox Game Pass from day one. Now, the studio has brought its previous Soulslike to the subscription service. Originally released in 2018, Ashen stood out from the crowd at the time thanks to its distinct, grayish cel-shaded look and open-world design years before Elden Ring came out. Ashen still stands as one of the best indie Soulslikes ever released, so those who have never played it before should give it a shot now that it's on Xbox Game Pass. It'll also make for an enjoyable Game Pass Soulslike double-feature with Flintlock.

Read more
3 new PS Plus games that you should check out (November 1-3)
Key art for Return to Monkey Island.

We've still got to wait a little longer before November's PlayStation Plus Essential monthly titles become available. For PS Plus subscribers who are looking for something to play but don't want to spend money on new games like Life is Strange: Double Exposure or Dragon Age: The Veilguard, October's list of PS Plus Extra game catalog additions was vast enough that there's still more great stuff there for you to try out. Those are the games I'm recommending you try out this weekend.
Return to Monkey Island
Return to Monkey Island | Gameplay Reveal Trailer

The Monkey Island series of adventure games helped put LucasArts on the map in the 1990s and still stand the test of time as some of the best titles in the genre. In 2022, series creator Ron Gilbert and designer Dave Grossman released a new game in the franchise called Return to Monkey Island. It once again stars pirate Guybrush Threepwood as he clashes with LeChuck while trying to find the secret of Monkey Island. Return to Monkey Island plays well on a controller for a point-and-click adventure game and still sports the classic humor in writing and puzzle design that made the originals iconic.

Read more
You can play the new Death Note game for free with PS Plus
L and Kira holding game pieces around a chess board, stacked with other game pieces. The Death Note Killer Within logo is in the center.

Death Note Killer Within - Announcement Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games

Bandai Namco announced a game based on the popular anime and manga series Death Note, and if you are a PlayStation Plus member, you'll be able to take part in the investigation for free.

Read more