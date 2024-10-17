The team behind game of the year winner It Takes Two has announced that a new game is in the works in a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday.

According to Electronic Arts, which will be publishing the game under its EA Originals label, it’s a brand new IP taking the form of a “totally epic co-op adventure.” This puts it in line with Hazelight’s previous games: It Takes Two and A Way Out, which were only playable in two-person co-op.

Hazelight Studios director Josef Faras made a post on X that the team would be making a “brand new IP called S*** ******N.” The official studio account then posted an image of a stack of paper with “New IP” on the front. There’s still no title, and no release window (except that it’s coming out before 2030), but it’ll be published by EA Originals, which worked on It Takes Two as well.

There are some mysterious numbers and shapes in the photo, so maybe there’s more to it than just some basic information. People on the internet will figure it out, I’m sure.

Now that you mention it, think you dropped this in the office @josef_fares? https://t.co/uh6AZAlrHL pic.twitter.com/oWv3Eew4M9 — Hazelight Studios (@HazelightGames) October 17, 2024

Hazelight Studios was due for a follow-up after its 2021 adventure game It Takes Two won multiple game of the year awards, beating out other titles like Resident Evil Village, Psychonauts 2, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (in hindsight, it was a particularly packed year for games). The game follows parents Cody and May, who are transformed into dolls as they contemplate divorce. They must escape a series of magical, tiny worlds to get back to their daughter. It Takes Two has incredible level design, with new mechanics introduced in almost every section. All the puzzles and obstacles require co-op play in split-screen to complete, so it’s understandable that there isn’t a single-player option.

Hazelight also announced this week that It Takes Two had sold 20 million copies since launch. It’s also been optioned for a movie adaptation.