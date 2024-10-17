 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Studio behind It Takes Two studio has a new game in the works

By
It Takes Two's main characters ride frog taxis.
EA Originals

The team behind game of the year winner It Takes Two has announced that a new game is in the works in a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday.

According to Electronic Arts, which will be publishing the game under its EA Originals label, it’s a brand new IP taking the form of a “totally epic co-op adventure.” This puts it in line with Hazelight’s previous games: It Takes Two and A Way Out, which were only playable in two-person co-op.

Recommended Videos

Hazelight Studios director Josef Faras made a post on X that the team would be making a “brand new IP called S*** ******N.” The official studio account then posted an image of a stack of paper with “New IP” on the front. There’s still no title, and no release window (except that it’s coming out before 2030), but it’ll be published by EA Originals, which worked on It Takes Two as well.

Related

There are some mysterious numbers and shapes in the photo, so maybe there’s more to it than just some basic information. People on the internet will figure it out, I’m sure.

Hazelight Studios was due for a follow-up after its 2021 adventure game It Takes Two won multiple game of the year awards, beating out other titles like Resident Evil VillagePsychonauts 2, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (in hindsight, it was a particularly packed year for games). The game follows parents Cody and May, who are transformed into dolls as they contemplate divorce. They must escape a series of magical, tiny worlds to get back to their daughter. It Takes Two has incredible level design, with new mechanics introduced in almost every section. All the puzzles and obstacles require co-op play in split-screen to complete, so it’s understandable that there isn’t a single-player option.

Hazelight also announced this week that It Takes Two had sold 20 million copies since launch. It’s also been optioned for a movie adaptation.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
Take-Two’s CEO has his doubts about a Netflix pricing model for video games
Strauss-Zelnick

While several publishers in the video game space are touting an all-you-can-play, Netflix-like pricing model, Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two Interactive Software, has some concerns.

Microsoft is going all-in with GamePass and Ubisoft has Uplay+, both of which include access to older games as well as new releases for a fixed monthly price. Zelnick, though, says it doesn’t make economic sense to include the latest and greatest titles in those packages.

Read more
Take-Two says next-generation game price hikes won’t be universal
best free ps4 games nba 2k20 july

Take-Two Interactive Software hasn't shied away from plans to sell next-generation video games for $70. But the company's chief executive cautioned that not every Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5 title will qualify for the premium pricing.

Speaking to investors on an earnings call on Monday, Take-Two chief Strauss Zelnick said the company will consider a $10 price hike on next-generation console games on a "title-by-title basis." Zelnick didn't say what might ultimately dictate which games will cost $70, but in an earlier interview with GamesIndustry.biz on Monday, he offered some clues at Take-Two's calculus.

Read more
EA Games is raising prices on its Steam games, but it’s unclear why
1196181 autosave v1 ea live press conference

Electronic Arts is playing favorites yet again as it raises prices on PC games, but only on Steam.

Since launching its own online marketplace Origin, EA has made it the more attractive offer for fans of its games. In late 2019, the company finally brought its PC titles back to Steam after previously only selling them through Origin. It offered players more choice in how and where they bought games, but the price of some EA's older releases went up in certain regions without a clear explanation.

Read more