Sonic the Hedgehog writers will adapt It Takes Two as a film

Hazelight Studios’ It Takes Two was among the breakout video game hits of 2021. Now, the newfound franchise is heading to the big screen. Variety is reporting that Hazelight Studios has signed a deal with dj2 Entertainment to adapt It Takes Two for both film and television. Sonic the Hedgehog screenwriters Pat Casey and Josh Miller have signed on to handle the script for the It Takes Two movie.

It Takes Two is the story of a married couple, Cody and May, on the verge of ending their union. When their young daughter, Rose, reacts badly to the news of their impending divorce, Cody and May inexplicably find themselves trapped in the dolls that Rose created for them. In order to return to their real bodies, Cody and May are forced to work together by their therapist, Dr. Hakim, who has similarly been transformed into his own therapy book. The game is unique in that it doesn’t allow gamers to play by themselves. Instead, the only way to enjoy the experience is with two players, either online or local co-op.

“The reception of It Takes Two has been absolutely stellar from press and players alike,” said Hazelight Studio Manager Oskar Wolontis. “We’re very excited for the opportunity to expand this beloved IP beyond gaming, for both new and returning fans to appreciate.”

Josef Fares, the founder and creative director of Hazelight, also shared a statement about the deal: “Creating the world and story in It Takes Two was so much fun for me and the team. Since it has a strong narrative with many crazy characters and just as crazy co-op action moments, the potential is huge for a great adaption to film or television.”

“Dj2 is honored to partner with Josef, Oskar [Wolontis], and the incredible team at Hazelight Studios on the linear media adaptation of It Takes Two,” added dj2 CEO and founder Dmitri M. Johnson. “Just like the rest of the gaming world, we fell head over heels in love with Cody, May, Rose, Dr. Hakim and the imaginative fantasy universe Hazelight have created, and can’t wait to bring these characters — and this world — to life on the big and small screen.”

Sonic the Hedgehog and It Takes Two aren’t the only two video game adaptations being produced by dj2. The company is also behind the upcoming Tomb Raider animated series on Netflix, and is producing a Sleeping Dogs film and a Disco Elysium TV show. For more on It Takes Two, check out Digital Trends’ review of the game.

