 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

3 PlayStation Plus games to play this weekend (May 2-4)

By
A giant demon in Doom.
iD Software

After a huge month for PlayStation fans in April, there’s almost no time to breathe heading into May for upcoming PS5 games. The first major game on the horizon is Doom: The Dark Ages for the hardcore FPS fans out there, with the long-awaited Lost Soul Aside ready to finish off the month with a huge exclusive. Throw in a smattering of other interesting games and you may not have time for it all. We’re in the calm before the storm this weekend, which is also something of an honorary holiday among us nerds. We know exactly which games from the massive PS Plus library you should be playing this weekend.

Doom

One of the oldest FPS franchises is back and going medieval halfway into May, so now is the time to hone your demon-killing skills before we get a chance to rip and tear into The Dark Ages. Don’t let it sink in, but the first of the new trilogy came out 9 years ago now. That’s a long time, and we imagine a lot of you out there haven’t touched it in years. Yes, the next game is a prequel and you won’t have any less fun ripping the eyeballs out of demons if you skipped right to the new game, but we enjoy at least sampling the older games before the new installment, sort of like an appetizer. A very bloody appetizer.

Recommended Videos

Doom is available now on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.

Related

Star Wars Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s_dqEIFYKr4

This Sunday is none other than May 4; the day one day a year we all get a free pass to annoy the general public by wishing them “May the fourth be with you.” If you want to fully celebrate the franchise set in a galaxy far, far away, PS Plus has a ton of nostalgic Star Wars games to pick from. We chose Star Wars Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace, but Clone Wars, Bounty Hunter, and Rebel Assault are all equally great options. If you don’t have nostalgia for this title, it might be better to go for one of the PS2 titles, or even Survivor from 2023. Whichever way you go, show Star Wars some love this weekend.

Star Wars Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace is available now on PS4, PS5, and PC.

Wild Arms

If the hype around Clair Obscure: Expedition 33 has sparked an interest in JRPGs that don’t use the typical anime-inspired style and storytelling, let us introduce you to Wild Arms. This classic PS1 game is a very traditional turn-based RPG without the action-command system of dodging and parrying but isn’t any less fun. For one, the melding of Western influences with traditional JRPG fantasy is a fresh feel that isn’t often seen. Combat also has a lot of depth and is completely focused on one core party for the entire game that you will grow quite attached to. It is also not a gruelingly long game, nor does it require a ton of grinding, and there are several sequels if you fall in love with this world.

Wild Arms is available now on PS4 and PS5.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over five years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
3 new PlayStation Plus games to play this weekend (April 4-6)
A big robot shooting a machine gun.

There's never an official theme for PlayStation Plus Essential games each month, but April's lineup is clearly catering to gamers' nostalgia. We've got a tight, focused single-player FPS game, a thrilling mystery RPG, and a rip-roaring multiplayer game all up for the taking. None of these games were necessarily smash hits upon release, but not for lack of quality. They each found a passionate fanbase that has been singing their praises for months (or years), and with a small break between big upcoming PS5 games, now is the perfect time to give these games a second chance. We're not playing an April Fool's prank on you here; these are the best PlayStation Plus games to play over the weekend.
Robocop: Rogue City
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z5XGFgEUFzk&pp=ygUacm9ib2NvcCByb2d1ZSBjaXR5IHRyYWlsZXI%3D

Download and play Robocop: Rogue City. You have 20 seconds to comply. Just kidding, but this is a rare movie tie-in game that does the source material justice. You play as the iconic Robocop between the second and third films, enforcing justice on the streets of Old Detroid. You are free to explore various open zones to do basic police work, solve crimes, and get into shootouts. The game has light RPG and even immersive sim elements to it, but the style and tone of the game are where it really shines. As a shorter experience with an expansion on the way, it is a perfect game to dive into over the weekend.

Read more
3 PlayStation Plus games to play this weekend (March 28-30)
A hunter looking at a misty village in Bloodborne

There's a lot happening in the world of video games as we finish up March and roll into April, but not so much in the world of PlayStation. While Nintendo fans got a Direct this week, and there's another for the Switch 2 right around the corner, we're waiting for the next batch of new PlayStation Plus games to tide us over until big games like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 arrive. While Xbox fans are enjoying Atomfall on Xbox and Nintendo fans are making their predictions for the next Direct, I have found the best PlayStation Plus games you can play this weekend to hold you over until we see the next batch of upcoming PS5 games.
Bloodborne
Bloodborne - Official Story Trailer: The Hunt Begins | PS4

No one needs an excuse to play Bloodborne, but if you wanted one, here you go. This week marks the 10-year anniversary of this masterclass Souls game that we still can't get out of our minds. This was the first major departure from the normal Dark Souls formula of defensive play that rewarded fast and aggressive styles. The game still feels tight and responsive despite being at 30 FPS, and the atmosphere is still the best FromSoftware has ever made. Now that it has been a full decade of us begging for a remaster, remake, PC port, or even just a PS5 patch, it is time to put our hopes to bed and accept this is all we will get and enjoy it for what it is.

Read more
3 new PlayStation Plus games to play this weekend (March 21-23)
Sargon leaping with his blades and with blue streaks behind him.

After being spoiled with some massive titles hitting PlayStation Plus Essential to kick off the month, such as Dragon Age: The Veilguard, the second lineup of new titles is giving us a chance to catch up on some hidden gems that might've slipped us by on release. In all honesty, nearly every game coming to Extra and Premium this month is worth playing, with sports games, Metroidvanias, and indie games all getting representation. Still, we know gaming time is always at a premium so we made some tough calls to give you the three best new games on PlayStation Plus to play this weekend.
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
We called Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown an early game of the year contender in 2024 and stand by that statement to this day. This game reimagines the classic action platformer as a Metroidvania in a way that makes us wonder why it hadn't been done years ago. The progression of abilities is perfectly tuned, with plenty of puzzle platforming challenges that test your critical thinking as much as your dexterity. Even the core combat and movement mechanics are tight and satisfying so the simple act of filling out the intricate map is enjoyable. It is both a perfect starting point for newcomers to the genre, while also a deep and challenging experience for veterans who want to find every secret.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S. Switch, and PC.
Bang-On Balls: Chronicles
Okay, the name Bang-On Balls: Chronicles might not immediately inspire confidence in this indie hit, but stick with us. You play as a ball in an open-world 3D action platformer where you are introduced to new mechanics in every level. Loosely based on historical locations, each level is an open hub where you are free to bounce, fight, and explore with your fully customizable ball hero. It is a modern-day revival of the old collect-a-thon genre without any of the downsides. It has enough variety and content to keep you happy alone but is even better in either 4-player online co-op or 2 2-player split-screen.

Read more