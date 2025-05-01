3 PlayStation Plus games to play this weekend (May 2-4)

Table of Contents Table of Contents Doom Star Wars Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace Wild Arms

After a huge month for PlayStation fans in April, there’s almost no time to breathe heading into May for upcoming PS5 games. The first major game on the horizon is Doom: The Dark Ages for the hardcore FPS fans out there, with the long-awaited Lost Soul Aside ready to finish off the month with a huge exclusive. Throw in a smattering of other interesting games and you may not have time for it all. We’re in the calm before the storm this weekend, which is also something of an honorary holiday among us nerds. We know exactly which games from the massive PS Plus library you should be playing this weekend.

Doom

One of the oldest FPS franchises is back and going medieval halfway into May, so now is the time to hone your demon-killing skills before we get a chance to rip and tear into The Dark Ages. Don’t let it sink in, but the first of the new trilogy came out 9 years ago now. That’s a long time, and we imagine a lot of you out there haven’t touched it in years. Yes, the next game is a prequel and you won’t have any less fun ripping the eyeballs out of demons if you skipped right to the new game, but we enjoy at least sampling the older games before the new installment, sort of like an appetizer. A very bloody appetizer.

Doom is available now on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.

Star Wars Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace

This Sunday is none other than May 4; the day one day a year we all get a free pass to annoy the general public by wishing them “May the fourth be with you.” If you want to fully celebrate the franchise set in a galaxy far, far away, PS Plus has a ton of nostalgic Star Wars games to pick from. We chose Star Wars Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace, but Clone Wars, Bounty Hunter, and Rebel Assault are all equally great options. If you don’t have nostalgia for this title, it might be better to go for one of the PS2 titles, or even Survivor from 2023. Whichever way you go, show Star Wars some love this weekend.

Star Wars Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace is available now on PS4, PS5, and PC.

Wild Arms

If the hype around Clair Obscure: Expedition 33 has sparked an interest in JRPGs that don’t use the typical anime-inspired style and storytelling, let us introduce you to Wild Arms. This classic PS1 game is a very traditional turn-based RPG without the action-command system of dodging and parrying but isn’t any less fun. For one, the melding of Western influences with traditional JRPG fantasy is a fresh feel that isn’t often seen. Combat also has a lot of depth and is completely focused on one core party for the entire game that you will grow quite attached to. It is also not a gruelingly long game, nor does it require a ton of grinding, and there are several sequels if you fall in love with this world.

Wild Arms is available now on PS4 and PS5.