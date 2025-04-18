3 new PlayStation Plus games to play this weekend (April 18-20)

Table of Contents Table of Contents Hogwarts Legacy Lost Records: Bloom and Rage – Tape 2 War of the Monsters

April has been a bit of a slow month for new and upcoming PS5 games. Next month has tons of great offerings, from the creepy The Midnight Walk to the adrenaline-pumping Doom: The Dark Ages, but it is in periods like this where PlayStation Plus comes in to help you fill in the gaps. The second half of the month saw a somewhat smaller number of games coming to the Extra and Premium tiers than usual, but the quality and variety more than make up for it. As always, we like to give you a nice variety of options for what to check out this weekend and are confident that this group of 3 new PlayStation Plus games has something you will love.

Hogwarts Legacy

The biggest game in the entire list is the biggest and most ambitious Harry Potter game yet, Hogwarts Legacy. Fans of the novels have been singing this game’s praises ever since it came out for how well it immerses you into the world of witchcraft and wizardry. Set long before the events of the books, you create your own character to study in the legendary halls of Hogwarts. The entire castle and surrounding world is open for you to explore, with tons of quests, challenges, puzzles, and easter eggs that fans will be delighted to uncover. Consider this your acceptance letter to Hogwarts.

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC.

Lost Records: Bloom and Rage – Tape 2

Tape one of this two-part adventure was already free back in February so this is your reminder to check out the conclusion to this nostalgic mystery. Or, if you were waiting on the entire game to be released so you wouldn’t have to endure the two-month wait, now is the time to experience the full story. The first tape ended with all the big mysteries left unanswered, so there’s no reason to leave yourself on a cliffhanger when the second part is also available as part of your subscription. Expect the tension, drama, and revelations to be ramped up, and all your choices to come together in one of multiple endings.

Lost Records: Bloom and Rate – Tape 2 is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

War of the Monsters

The Premium offerings are sadly limited this month, but the inclusion of War of the Monsters makes it all worth it. This is a hidden gem of a PS2 game that will satisfy any lover of Godzilla or other Kaiju media. This is an arena fighter where you take control of several giant monsters (or robots) to brawl in various stages. It isn’t a crazy complex or deep game, but it revels in the raw thrills of two massive creatures bashing one another. The game has been upresed to full HD and even has trophy support to give you a little more to do.

War of the Monsters is available now on PS4 and PS5.