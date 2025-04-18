 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

3 new PlayStation Plus games to play this weekend (April 18-20)

By
Screenshot from Hogwarts Legacy.
WB Games

April has been a bit of a slow month for new and upcoming PS5 games. Next month has tons of great offerings, from the creepy The Midnight Walk to the adrenaline-pumping Doom: The Dark Ages, but it is in periods like this where PlayStation Plus comes in to help you fill in the gaps. The second half of the month saw a somewhat smaller number of games coming to the Extra and Premium tiers than usual, but the quality and variety more than make up for it. As always, we like to give you a nice variety of options for what to check out this weekend and are confident that this group of 3 new PlayStation Plus games has something you will love.

Hogwarts Legacy

The biggest game in the entire list is the biggest and most ambitious Harry Potter game yet, Hogwarts Legacy. Fans of the novels have been singing this game’s praises ever since it came out for how well it immerses you into the world of witchcraft and wizardry. Set long before the events of the books, you create your own character to study in the legendary halls of Hogwarts. The entire castle and surrounding world is open for you to explore, with tons of quests, challenges, puzzles, and easter eggs that fans will be delighted to uncover. Consider this your acceptance letter to Hogwarts.

Recommended Videos

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC.

Related

Lost Records: Bloom and Rage – Tape 2

Tape one of this two-part adventure was already free back in February so this is your reminder to check out the conclusion to this nostalgic mystery. Or, if you were waiting on the entire game to be released so you wouldn’t have to endure the two-month wait, now is the time to experience the full story. The first tape ended with all the big mysteries left unanswered, so there’s no reason to leave yourself on a cliffhanger when the second part is also available as part of your subscription. Expect the tension, drama, and revelations to be ramped up, and all your choices to come together in one of multiple endings.

Lost Records: Bloom and Rate – Tape 2 is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

War of the Monsters

The Premium offerings are sadly limited this month, but the inclusion of War of the Monsters makes it all worth it. This is a hidden gem of a PS2 game that will satisfy any lover of Godzilla or other Kaiju media. This is an arena fighter where you take control of several giant monsters (or robots) to brawl in various stages. It isn’t a crazy complex or deep game, but it revels in the raw thrills of two massive creatures bashing one another. The game has been upresed to full HD and even has trophy support to give you a little more to do.

War of the Monsters is available now on PS4 and PS5.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over four years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
3 new PlayStation Plus games to play this weekend (February 21-23)
The four girls stand together in Lost Records: Bloom & Rage.

PlayStation Plus isn't as consistent as Game Pass in adding day one titles to the service, but when we do get them, they tend to be excellent. The last State of Play revealed some exciting upcoming PS5 games coming to Plus on day one in the future, alongside games like Saros which are much further out, but one of the month's most interesting games is already on the service. The rest of the lineup is nothing to sneeze at, either. From AAA games to the return of old favorites, we've got the perfect selection of games for you to dive into this weekend.
Lost Records: Bloom and Rage Tape 1
Lost Records: Bloom & Rage - First Look Gameplay Trailer | PS5 Games

The next game from developer Don't Nod, the original creators of Life is Strange, is taking us back to the '90s. Split into two parts (the second scheduled to release on April 15), Lost Records: Bloom and Rage is another adventure game focused on a group of four girls split between the summer of 1995 and 27 years later after the friends had a falling out. Whatever secret caused them to break apart has brought them back together. Anyone with nostalgia for the '90s and a love for teen drama and mystery has nothing to lose giving this first chapter a shot. Thankfully the story is only split into two this time so you won't have to wait multiple months between parts to finish the story.

Read more
3 PlayStation Plus games to play this weekend (February 14-16)
Players charge at each other in Chivalry 2's Arena mode.

PlayStation surprised us earlier this week and a new State of Play showcase that highlighted a ton of upcoming PS5 games to look forward to, such as Metal Gear Solid: Delta and Onimusha: Way of the Sword. However, we have a long time to wait for most of those games, and even longer if you want to snag them on PlayStation Plus. This month has no shortage of new games coming out to play, but if you don't have the time or money to get them all, PlayStation Plus has you covered. We picked out some gems from the catalog that might have gone under your radar at the time. Whether you want a deep RPG, fantastic party game, or hardcore multiplayer title, these are the games you should play this weekend.
The Outer Worlds
The Outer Worlds - Come to Halcyon Trailer | PS4

There's a good chance that Avowed will eventually make its way to PS5, but right now, there's no official word on that. What has been on PlayStation Plus for a while is the last major RPG from Obsidian, The Outer Worlds. Often compared to a Fallout in space, this is a more contained RPG experience where you explore several hub locations rather than a single open world. The entire game is a parody on corporations, capitalism, and class that hits way more than it misses. You are given a ton of different build options, and the companions are some of the best we've had the pleasure to meet. This isn't a huge game, but we do need to give you fair warning that it is leaving the service this month so you will need to commit to it if you want to finish it all. Even if you don't, it is worth a purchase to be ready for The Outer Worlds 2.

Read more
Everything announced at PlayStation State of Play February 2025
Snake holding a gun and knife.

After a strange but ultimately successful 2024, Sony unveiled its plans for 2025 with a State of Play -- or at least, partially. Rather than focusing on big first-party games like Ghost of Yotei and Marvel's Wolverine, the 45 minute showcase almost exclusively focused on upcoming third-party games. We got release dates for Borderlands 4 and Metal Gear Solid Delta, filling us in on what's coming in the second half of 2025. We even got a surprise release in Warriors: Abyss, a new Musou roguelike from Koei Tecmo available today.

There was just a smidge of first-party news. Sony ended strong with a teaser for Saros, a new game from the studio behind Returnal. We also saw Days Gone Remastered, which will give Sony's zombie game a similar treatment to The Last of Us Part 2. Unfortunately, we didn't get any Bloodborne news at this as fans had hoped, but it was still an intriguing showcase. Here's everything that Sony announced at the February 2025 State of Play.
Saros is Housemarque's Returnal follow up
Saros - Cinematic Announce Trailer | PS5 Games

Read more