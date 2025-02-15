 Skip to main content
The Midnight Walk: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more

everything we know the midnight walk
MoonHood

A game doesn’t have to look real to be considered as having the best graphics. We are looking forward to Ghost of Yotei just as much as South of Midnight despite them both having distinctly different art styles. The Midnight Walk is an upcoming video game that falls into the more creative side by presenting a world fully realized in claymation. While the visuals will get your attention, the world, characters, and atmosphere are more than enough to fully draw you in. If you’re a fan of unique horror games, this upcoming PS5 game and upcoming PC game deserves your attention. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Release date

Potboy grinning in The Midnight Walk.
MoonHood

The Midnight Walk will release on May 8, 2025.

Platforms

Potboy running from blind monsters in The Midnight Walk.
MoonHood

Unfortunately for Xbox and Nintendo fans, The Midnight Walk is going to be a PS5 and PC exclusive. However, it also supports VR headsets to play the game completely in virtual reality.

Trailers

The Midnight Walk was revealed with just a quick trailer that showed off the game’s dream-like style built entirely in claymation. The game has you play as a character named the Burnt One who emerges from their grave and meets a lantern called Potboy who has the ability to create fire. The two of them will team up to navigate and survive in a world that seeks to control that fire. The game will apparently be broken up into five tales of fire and darkness, though it isn’t clear how that functions in terms of the story.

That’s all we know about the plot itself except that we can expect to encounter many terrifying and offbeat characters and monsters along the way.

Gameplay

You will play The Midnight Walk entirely in first-person, which is where the VR support comes in, as you explore the hand-crafted world. All assets of the game were modeled in clay before being scanned into the game, giving each environment, character, and monster a sense of groundedness despite the nightmarish designs.

From what we’ve seen, gameplay looks to be divided between exploration and interacting with NPCs, and then stealth and chase sequences with aggressive creatures. There is one instance where we see the use of some kind of firearm, but it only seems to annoy the monster rather than damage or defeat it.

There may also be elements of an escort quest if the goal is to protect Potboy, but it is hard to tell from what has been shown thus far.

Preorder

A character camps under a large book in The Midnight Walk.
MoonHood

With a release date of May 8, you can grab your The Midnight Walk preorder right now on the PlayStation Store page. There is only one edition, but PlayStation Plus subscribers do get it at a 10% discount.

PC players can’t preorder it right now, but it is still available to wishlist on Steam.

Jesse Lennox
