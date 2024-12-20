3 new PS Plus games that you should play this weekend (December 20-22)

Table of Contents Table of Contents Forspoken Rabbids: Party of Legends PHOGS!

The latest batch of new PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium game catalog additions was released this week. As a result, PS Plus subscribers have a ton of new options when it comes to what to play as we approach what is many people’s holiday break. Games from this most recent batch are what I’m recommending people check out this weekend. One of the titles is technically a Christmas game, so it’s fitting to play this time of year, while my other recommendations are good options if you’re looking for something to play with others.

Forspoken

Square Enix’s Forspoken is a high-profile action RPG console exclusive that was released on PlayStation 5 in 2023. While its quip-heavy dialogue definitely isn’t for everyone, the way it incorporates the player’s magical abilities into combat and traversal is truly exhilarating. Dashing through large fields, surfing on top of water, and launching bullet-like streams of rocks at enemies is immensely satisfying. Forspoken’s Isekai adventure technically begins with the main character, Frey, being whisked away from New York City around Christmas. That technically makes this a Christmas game, giving you all the more reason to check it out this weekend.

The PS5 version of Forspoken is now available to PlayStation Plus Extra subscribers. It’s also on PC.

Rabbids: Party of Legends

Now that we know that a new Rayman game is in the works, we can appreciate the Rabbids games for what they are: light and breezy kids’ games that are meant to be fun for the whole family. Rabbids: Party of Legends really leans into that as a minigame collection that is meant to be played with others. If you’re looking for a party game to play over the holiday, but don’t own a Nintendo Switch and Super Mario Party Jamboree, then consider downloading and playing Rabbids: Party of Legends.

The PS4 version of Rabbids: Party of Legends is available now as part of the PS Plus Extra game catalog.

Finally, if you’re looking for a lighthearded, wacky co-op game to play with someone else, PHOGS! offers up a good time. In PHOGS!, you control a pair of dogs linked together by their stretchy bellies and have to complete different platforming and puzzle challenges. Split control of the dogs with another person on the same controller, and you have the makings of a pretty hilarious co-op experience. It’s the perfect kind of game to play with your non-gamer friends to create memorable moments around the holidays.

PS Plus Extra subscribers can play the PS4 version of PHOGS! It’s also available on PC, Switch, and Xbox One.