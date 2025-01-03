 Skip to main content
Prep for Xbox’s 2025 by playing these Game Pass games this weekend (January 3-5)

By

While questions still surround Xbox’s multiplatform strategy as we head into 2025, we know it at least has a healthy number of first-party exclusives on the way. Classic series like Doom and Fable will be coming back with new games, while Obsidian Entertainment will deliver two choice-driven RPGs before the year ends. As we’re in a bit of a lull when it comes to new Xbox Game Pass games right now, I’ll recommend that subscribers to Microsoft’s gaming subscription service check out games related to Xbox’s biggest 2025 games this weekend.

Doom Eternal

Doom: Eternal - E3 2018 Trailer

Doom: The Dark Ages will be released sometime this year, continuing the modern Doom series with a new first-person shooter full of medieval flair. As such, it makes sense to check out the other Doom titles on Game Pass. While every game in the series (except the VR one) is available through Game Pass, I’d recommend Doom Eternal, the most recent new game in the series. Released in 2020, Doom Eternal continues to build on the foundation established by the 2016 reboot. It features hardcore action, but also makes each shootout feel like a puzzle that needs to be solved, as players must find the best ways to shoot enemies, execute them to get some ammo back, and stay healthy. It’s one of my favorite FPS games in recent memory, and it will get you hyped for the series’ return later this year.

Doom Eternal is available to Game Pass Ultimate and Standard subscribers across Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Xbox Cloud Gaming. It’s also on PlayStation 4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch.

Fable Anniversary

Fable Anniversary - Gameplay Trailer

Playground Games’ long-awaited revival of the Fable RPG series currently has a 2025 release window. While we’ve yet to see much of the reboot in action, its impending release still makes this year a great time to revisit the original Fable trilogy through Xbox Game Pass. If you’re doing that, starting with the first game in the series makes the most sense. Fable Anniversary was an Xbox 360 and PC remaster of the game that launched in early 2014. Although Fable Anniversary feels a bit dated by modern standards, Albion still feels like a charming place to hang out in. Revisiting this game will make you even more excited to find out how Playground Games will reinterpret this world in its new Fable game.

The Xbox 360 version of Fable Anniversary is available to Game Pass Ultimate and Standard subscribers on Xbox One and Xbox Series X. It’s also on PC.

The Outer Worlds

The Outer Worlds - E3 2019 Trailer

Obsidian Entertainment plans to release two RPGs in 2025. The first is Avowed, a first-person RPG set in the Pillars of Eternity universe that launches on February 18. The other game is The Outer Worlds 2, a sci-fi RPG that will come out sometime later in the year. The prior Pillars of Eternity and The Outer Worlds games are all available through Game Pass, but of them, The Outer Worlds feels the most approachable. While The Outer Worlds might feel quaint in scope when compared to something like Starfield, its satirical universe captivated me. It also truly accounts for and adapts the galaxy and story to the player’s choices more than other modern RPGs. The Outer Worlds is a personal favorite of mine, so I highly recommend you revisit it before its sequel launches later in the year.

The Outer Worlds is available to Game Pass Ultimate and Standard subscribers across Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Xbox Cloud Gaming. It’s also on PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch.

Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
As a Gaming Staff Writer at Digital Trends, Tomas Franzese reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
