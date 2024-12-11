Underrated PS5 exclusive Forspoken is coming to PlayStation Plus this month

PlayStation Plus is ending 2024 with a bang, adding a meaty batch of compelling PS4 and PS5 games to its PS Plus Premium and Extra catalogs just before the holiday break. Of all the new games added, the most significant title included in the batch is Forspoken, a PS5-exclusive action RPG with roots going back to the first PlayStation Showcase for the PS5.

Forspoken Deep Dive | Exploring Athia

Forspoken was revealed in June 2020 under the codename Project Athia. When it finally did come out, Forspoken proved divisive because it had exhilarating magic-driven traversal and combat, but snarky dialogue that annoyed many players. Square Enix was ultimately disappointed by Forspoken‘s performance and disbanded the developer who worked on it. That said, I think this game is underrated and worth checking out for PS5 players now that they don’t have to go out of the way to purchase it themselves. Forspoken is technically a Christmas game too, which makes its December addition to PS Plus Extra’s game catalog perfect timing.

Recommended Videos

Forspoken isn’t the only notable game to hit PS Plus this month. Sonic Frontiers is also coming to this service. While I did not like this game at all, many others did. Ubisoft is also adding its enjoyable party game Rabbids: Party of Legends, while Toge Productions is bringing its Coffee Talk games and A Space for the Unbound to Sony’s subscription service. On the VR front, Premium subscribers can anticipate the addition of Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge, a Star Wars first-person shooter that launched alongside the headset.

Sonic Frontiers - TGS Trailer

Here’s the full list of games coming to PS Plus Premium and Extra’s Game Catalog on December 17:

Forspoken (PS5)

Sonic Frontiers (PS4, PS5)

Rabbids: Party of Legends (PS4)

WRC Generations (PS4, PS5)

F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch (PS4, PS5)

Jurassic World Evolution 2 (PS4, PS5)

Coffee Talk (PS4, PS5)

Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly (PS4, PS5)

A Space for the Unbound (PS4, PS5)

PHOGS (PS4)

Biped (PS5, PS5)

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge (PSVR2)

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Be aware that some games will leave PS Plus Extra’s game catalog the same day these titles arrive. Notable games leaving PS Plus soon include Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, Judgment, and Mega Man 11.